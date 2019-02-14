Cat Valentine’s Roundup: Memes, Cards, Gifts, & Photos

It’s Valentines Day 2019, which is pretty much the purrrfect time to tell the world about your love for your cat. That’s why we’re sharing a collection of cat Valentine’s memes and photos, along with cat-themed gifts that you can give. Some of these even involve helping shelters and rescues. Remember, you’re not alone on Valentine’s if you have a cat. Read on for more details.

Who needs a Valentine when ur cat provides u all the love u need ? pic.twitter.com/lwjW8wfsIM — Kaa (@leotrne) February 13, 2019

Not everyone can spend Valentine’s with their favorite pet, so if you can, don’t take it “fur” granted.

wish i could spend valentine’s with my cats pic.twitter.com/3jp0VXh2cE — leaaaAAAAA @ kh (@chipotlea) February 13, 2019

Cat Memes & Valentine’s Cards Are Purrrfect

There are some great cat Valentine’s memes and jokes going around. Here’s a collection.

A cat’s idea of that special Valentines Celebration….😻🤔🙀🤗❤️

Courtesy of Scott Metzger pic.twitter.com/JJKs2g9MoN — jackie parham (@parham1961) February 13, 2019

Simon’s Cat has a Valentine’s special you might enjoy.

You can make a Valentine’s photo booth for your cats like this one if you want.

I made a lil Valentine’s photo booth for my cats and they won’t use it :( pic.twitter.com/emajo2rucd — LilB 🐝 (@_xcamilli) February 13, 2019

Or just take really cute photos of them.

My cats are curled up in a heart shape ready for Valentine's Day. pic.twitter.com/O5rdxqWaNs — ❤ Be My Paulentine ❤ (@thepaulahunt) February 6, 2019

Remember, your cat only has eyes “fer mew.”

Adopt or Donate to Cats on Valentine’s Day

Here’s just a quick sample of cats needing homes for Valentine’s. They’ll all happily accept donations too.

Eric is such a handsome boy – could he be your purrrfect match this Valentine's Day? He was sadly dumped outside a vets – he's such a lovely playful boy! He is around a year old and can live with other cats and kids too. Such a lovely boy! #valentines pic.twitter.com/ZMN3N4LaWc — Purrs Cat Rescue (@PurrsCatRescue) February 7, 2019

Will Oliver your purrrfect match this Valentines Day? he loves snuggles & his dinner! He is an older gent at 14 – but we're keen to find his furever home so he can relax in the warm. He's a real lap cat & would like to be the only cat – for all the attention! #ReHomeHour pic.twitter.com/f7baput4Cp — Purrs Cat Rescue (@PurrsCatRescue) February 5, 2019

Five dollar Feline Frenzy! If you're still looking for a perfect Valentine's Day gift for a loved one, or yourself, come on down between 12 and 5 today or tomorrow! All cats and kittens are just $5! They're spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! #Adopt #FortWayne pic.twitter.com/F11hcRIasu — FWACC (@FWAnimalControl) February 7, 2019

#26 SWEET AS CANDY.🍭 Make your Valentine’s extra special by dating a shelter animal!💕 If you can't date Cerv, you can still sponsor a date for her & a volunteer & we will send you exclusive photos! Just send us a copy of your deposit slip to confirm. #50FURstDATES pic.twitter.com/avDB9X0Wkt — PAWS Philippines (@PAWSPhilippines) February 5, 2019

Want to adopt a pet? The Bergen County Animal Shelter is running their “Be My Forever Valentine” promotion, where you can name your price for the adoption fee ($20 min.) until the 14th. Here’s Darmian, Eva and Emma if you’re looking for a feline friend. More furry friends to come pic.twitter.com/5gZX1JKDqS — Anthony Zurita (@AnthonyRZurita) February 12, 2019

Happy Valentine’s Day from the Washington county animal shelter cats I’m crying I love them so much pic.twitter.com/MlRHjTOKTm — Cara Williams (@cwilly97) February 12, 2019

I heard there's a special day coming up, dedicated to love. I need to find a date! Would you be my Valentine? I'm handsome and not afraid of commitment!

/Toby pic.twitter.com/eWxGW4vKZb — Cat Depot (@CatDepot) February 5, 2019

Give love that gives back to animals in need! 💕 Support the @ASPCA this Valentine’s Day with @AmazonSmile: https://t.co/zasv02gZon pic.twitter.com/VTdlmAWlL5 — ASPCA (@ASPCA) February 11, 2019

Valentine's Day is almost here and Felix is waiting to meet you! Who wouldn't want to take home this little lovebug? pic.twitter.com/SJ6TtjAHt2 — Animal Protectors (@AnimalProtectrs) February 13, 2019

There’s a special Valentine’s event as The Cat Doctor in Philadelphia:

Find your purrfect match at The Cat Doctor’s #Valentines Day Happy Meower this Thursday! Drinks, light bites, adoptable cats. See more: https://t.co/SK3hwMMBt4. Go ahead. Come fall in love. pic.twitter.com/cx7hV4zlQt — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) February 13, 2019

Or you can donate to the Corpus Christi Cattery’s Wall of Love in honor of a loved one or pet:

Or donate wellbeing kits here for UK shelters.

We think that every animal, no matter what their age, breed or circumstance, deserves love. 💙 That's why this Valentine's Day, we're asking you to spread the love and help us give our dogs and cats a little extra attention: https://t.co/jqDsUUpdeR pic.twitter.com/lwnkpnLYdk — Battersea (@Battersea_) February 12, 2019

One shelter is even letting you have a rescue cat pee on your ex’s name for Valentine’s Day. That’s creative.

Best revenge ever 💔 https://t.co/ccIiMYIWUp — The Dodo (@dodo) February 13, 2019

This opportunity is available at the Washington D.C. and Los Angeles locations of Crumbs & Whiskers Cafe. For just a $5 donation, they’ll write your ex’s name in a giant litter box. At the end of February, they’ll fill the boxes with litter and give them to the cats in the cafe, and the action will be livestreamed on social media for your viewing fun, the Dodo shared. It’s all for a great cause.