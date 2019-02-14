Cat Valentine’s Roundup: Memes, Cards, Gifts, & Photos

It’s Valentines Day 2019, which is pretty much the purrrfect time to tell the world about your love for your cat. That’s why we’re sharing a collection of cat Valentine’s memes and photos, along with cat-themed gifts that you can give. Some of these even involve helping shelters and rescues. Remember, you’re not alone on Valentine’s if you have a cat. Read on for more details.
Not everyone can spend Valentine’s with their favorite pet, so if you can, don’t take it “fur” granted.
Cat Memes & Valentine’s Cards Are Purrrfect
There are some great cat Valentine’s memes and jokes going around. Here’s a collection.
Simon’s Cat has a Valentine’s special you might enjoy.
You can make a Valentine’s photo booth for your cats like this one if you want.
Or just take really cute photos of them.
Remember, your cat only has eyes “fer mew.”
Adopt or Donate to Cats on Valentine’s Day
Here’s just a quick sample of cats needing homes for Valentine’s. They’ll all happily accept donations too.
There’s a special Valentine’s event as The Cat Doctor in Philadelphia:
Or you can donate to the Corpus Christi Cattery’s Wall of Love in honor of a loved one or pet:
Or donate wellbeing kits here for UK shelters.
One shelter is even letting you have a rescue cat pee on your ex’s name for Valentine’s Day. That’s creative.
This opportunity is available at the Washington D.C. and Los Angeles locations of Crumbs & Whiskers Cafe. For just a $5 donation, they’ll write your ex’s name in a giant litter box. At the end of February, they’ll fill the boxes with litter and give them to the cats in the cafe, and the action will be livestreamed on social media for your viewing fun, the Dodo shared. It’s all for a great cause.