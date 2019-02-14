Chick Fil A Valentine’s Day 2019 Menu Specials

It’s Valentine’s Day 2019 and to celebrate, Chick Fil A has some heart-shaped minis on its menu. Patrons can order a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets and/or a 10-count Chick-n-Minis, which all come in a heart-shaped container, according to Guilty Eats. These specials have been around since last month and, the promotion is reportedly carrying on through February 28, 2019. It’s a returning special from last year’s holiday.

On the Chick-Fil-A website, in their press release on The Chicken Wire, the promotion is described as this, “If you’re looking for something unique for that special someone in your life, swing by a participating Chick-fil-A to pick up a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container. Yes, that’s right. Nuggets, Cookies and Minis. In the shape of a heart. These special trays will be available at participating restaurants beginning Monday, January 21 until February 28, while supplies last. Availability varies by location, so please check with your local restaurant to confirm.” The website also has some suggestions for do-it-yourself projects and ideas for Valentine’s Day, outside of food. Some of their suggestions are to treat yourself, give someone breakfast in bed, and create Valentine’s Day decor yourself.

Chick-Fil-A also stated that, “This Valentine’s Day, we’re letting you in on a little secret: The sweetest gestures don’t always require a trip down the candy aisle. From a heart-shaped Chicken Biscuit to a Chick-fil-A Nugget and Waffle Potato Fry bouquet, there’s are plenty of ways to make someone feel special with Chick-fil-A.”

Fortunately for Chick-Fil-A lovers, Valentine’s Day falls on a week day this year. If it falls on a Sunday, Chick-Fil-A stores would be closed.

Chick-fil-A also has catering options available, whether you are ordering for a breakfast spread, lunch, snacks or dinner. One option is the Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap Trays, which Chick-fil-A describes as “sliced grilled chicken, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots and cheese rolled in a flaxseed flat bread.” Additional items to choose from include, but are not limited to a fruit tray, garden salad tray, a grilled chicken bundle, a chocolate chunk cook tray, gallons of lemonade or sweet tea, Chick-fil-A nugget trays and a chilled grilled chicken sub sandwich tray.

