Galentine’s Day Ideas for Gifts & Girl Dates 2019

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you are in a committed relationship or happily single, it’s always fun to find a reason to throw a party and celebrate with friends.

For any Parks and Recreation fans out there looking for a good time on Valentine’s Day, here’s a couple of Leslie Knope-style Galentine’s Day ideas to spend a fun-filled day with your gal pals. Gather up all your favorite ladies (or gentleman, whoever you want to invite), grab some mimosas and brunch, and spend the afternoon treating yo’self.

Day Spa

For those of you that have some money to blow, spending the day at a spa is the way to go. Whether you go with your gals or by yourself, treating yourself to a long massage, some new nails, a face peel and a hot tub sounds like the perfect way to spend the day. Throw in a sauna, some hot towels and a glass of champagne, and your day is complete.

Wine Tasting

Who doesn’t love wine? Plenty of people, I’m sure, but it doesn’t change the fact that wine tastings with a group of your favorite people is one of the best ways to spend an afternoon. Check out Groupon for some great deals on local wine tastings, and if wine’s not your thing, check out a local brewery or distillery tour. If you don’t want to venture outdoors, host your own wine tasting at home! Have everybody bring a bottle of wine and pretend like you know what you’re talking about when you serve it.

White Elephant Gift Exchange

Who needs a partner to be spoiled on Valentine’s Day? Plan a brunch date with your ladies, complete with afternoon cocktails and plenty of snacks, pile the gifts in the middle of the table and go nuts. Can you think of a time when a White Elephant gift exchange wasn’t a blast? We can’t.

Go Thrifting

What better way to celebrate a day with the ladies than buying a whole bunch of awesome stuff for really, really cheap? Instead of hitting up the mall and blowing a ton of money on three things, check out some local thrift shops and bring home bags and bags worth of stuff you don’t need (but can’t pass up) for $20! Go through some of your old clothes and swap out some clothes with your friends too, that way you’ll get even more (but for free), and you get to get rid of your old clothes. It’s a win-win!

Have a Bake-Off

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse for a cheat day, so gather up your ladies, stock up on some baking supplies and get to work. Add a little competition to your day, and see who can come up with the best dessert with the supplies at hand. You get to taste-test delicious (or disgusting, depending on your baking skills) treats all day, binge-eat a bunch of candy, chocolate and brownies, and hang with the girls.

Host a Game Night

We personally think this should be a monthly ordeal, and Valentine’s Day is a great way to kick it off. Stop by your local thrift store (see above!), peruse the kids section, and pick up a few old-school board games to play with the gals. Monopoly can get pretty tense, so we always recommend having a backup, like Pictionary, Apples to Apples or Life. If you want to get a little raunchy, Cards Against Humanity is always a hoot, or plan a casino night and bust out the poker chips.

Book a U-Paint & Party or Plan a Craft Day

Channel your inner Bob Ross and book a reservation at your nearest art studio for a U-Paint party. Most studios serve alcohol so order a bottle of wine, pick a great painting and dive right in! Finish off with a group picture of you and the ladies covered in paint at the end of the night. If painting isn’t your thing, planning a craft day is always a win – Pinterest and Hobby Lobby wouldn’t be in business without spur-of-the-moment craft days.

Volunteer – Help The Needy, Lonely & Less Fortunate

If you are looking for something to do with your gal pals and want to make a difference in your community, volunteering is always a great option. Spread some of the love of Valentine’s Day to those less fortunate – serve food at a soup kitchen, cuddle and walk some shelter pets, or pick up trash on the side of the road. Stop by a nursing home and hand out homemade Valentine’s Day cards that you made while spending the afternoon crafting with your friends (see above).

Spend The Day at the Beach, Sledding or Just Being Outside

Depending on where you live, plan a day outdoors with the ones you love. Here in Wisconsin where we’ve just had six feet of snow dumped on us, sledding is a great option if you want to get a little exercise while having some fun. Other awesome winter activities to consider: snowshoeing, skiing or snowboarding, and ice skating. If you’re in a warmer part of the world, spend the day at the beach or find a drive-up movie theater (if they still exist; if they don’t, make your own!) Take a hike, do some outdoor yoga, rent some kayaks and pack a picnic to eat lunch at the first sandbar you find. Get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air!

Take a Spur-of-the-Moment Road Trip

Plan a spur-of-the-moment day trip with whoever is down to go. Hop in the car, gas up, grab some snacks and hit the road, and don’t forget to take a bunch of car selfies and pictures of the scenery along the way. Don’t use your GPS – just keep driving until you run low on gas and have to stop, or you see something interesting and then check out whatever the nearest town or city has to offer.

Have a Throwback Slumber Party

Remember those awesome slumber parties we used to have when we were kids? Have one of those. Invite over all your friends, wear matching pajama sets, paint your toenails and swap secrets. Complete the night with wine, karaoke, homemade popcorn and movies. Build a giant blanket fort and crash in a heap on the floor with all your besties around you, just like old times.

