Hooters Valentine’s Day Restaurant Specials 2019 – ‘Shred Your Ex’ Menu Deal

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be a romantic holiday, but for those not celebrating the holiday with a loved one or significant other, it has also become an opportunity to reject love and relationships entirely. This Valentine’s Day, Hooters restaurants are offering a special for free boneless wings that encourages customers to bring in a photo of their ex boyfriend or girlfriend and destroy it.

In order to benefit from the anti-Valentine’s Day special, all you have to do is purchase 10 wings and bring in a shreddable photo of your ex. On their website, they advertise “Hooters is inviting both heartbreakers and the heartbroken to enjoy some comfort food this Valentine’s Day by burning, burying, ripping or shredding a picture of their ex to earn 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings.”

Hooters’ bone-in wings come in 6 different varieties: smoked, original-style, naked, Daytona Beach-style, bacon wrapped, and boneless. They are “all available in 17 craveable sauces and dry rubs, such as new Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.”

The promotion is only redeemable if you dine-in at Hooters. To find a Hooters restaurant location near you, click here. There are over 425 Hooters locations world-wide, in 39 US states and 31 countries. We recommend calling ahead to make sure that your local Hooters is participating in the promotion.

Participating Hooters restaurants will provide shredders for you to use, or you can shred your photos virtually. On Hooters’ specially-made “Shred Your Ex” website, they say “You need your ex’s photo like you need a kidney stone. Get rid of it now by answering a few quick questions. We’ll help you choose the most satisfying method of disposal, so the healing can begin.” The quiz asks some questions about your past relationship before letting you destroy your photo of choice. Questions include “How long were you together,” “How did the breakup occur,” and “How dramatic was the breakup?” (multiple choice answers range from “Ariana & Pete” to “T-Swift & Harry or John or Tom or Calvin”). After completing the quiz, you will receive a digital coupon to redeem the 10 free boneless wings deal in-restaurant.

Know what's gratifying? Destroying a pic of your ex…. and getting 10 free boneless wings for it (when you buy any 10). Only question is: Shred. Burn, Bury or Darts? 💔 https://t.co/jpVZHfKCTl #ShredYourEx #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/TTMrY6KH3O — Hooters (@Hooters) February 11, 2019

Hooters participated in this promotion last year, too, and are looking to break a record of over 40,000 photos shredded this Valentine’s Day. They are using the hashtag #ShredYourEx on social media to promote the in-restaurant event, for participants to share their Hooters Valentine’s Day experience. Throughout the day, expect customers and Hooters employees to be posting photos at Hooters locations across the US of the heart-breakers Hooters celebrations.