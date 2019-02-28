WATCH: How to Keep Your Kids Safe From the “Momo Challenge”

Rolling Stone pointed out that the “Momo allegedly targets young children by encouraging them to text a number on WhatsApp, which then sends them instructions to complete a series of increasingly bizarre and dangerous tasks from watching a horror movie to engaging in self-harm to taking their own lives.”

And according to CBS News police are warning parents to be on the lookout for their children watching and participating in the challenges. A report from CBS 17 says, “in August 2018, law enforcement investigated the influence of Momo on the death of a 12-year-old in Argentina, worrying parents globally to the potentially real dangers of the challenge.”

EduacteEmpowerKids.org says Momo challenges are “a new dangerous and creepy challenge spreading across social media. The “Momo Challenge”, or the “Momo Suicide Challenge”, encourages kids to hurt others, themselves, and eventually to take their own lives.

In light of the recent resurgence of the “Momo challenge” Here are some mom approved ways to keep your kids safe from this terrible suicide game.