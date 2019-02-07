LTP is Taking Over The Homemade Porn Market

Lena Nersesian aka Lena The Plug is one of the most desirable women on the internet right now. Looking like she could be part of the Kardashian family, this Armenian beauty is often called out as having no self respect, being stupid, etc. In reality she is so much more. Here’s a couple cool things you should probably know.

She graduated honors from college and holds a BA in psychology

my nudes and my college transcript- both fire. pic.twitter.com/djaLn6fT2O — LTP (@lenatheplug) August 15, 2017

People can talk about Lena all day long, hurling insults about her stupidity. LTP graduated honors cumulade with a BA in Psychology. She’s a smart and successful business women so also holding a degree only furthers the argument that LTP is one of the smartest young women of our time.

Lena makes all the bulk of her money through sex work,

If you don’t believe her look at how she’s livin’. The jealousy radiates through every hate comment.

this hoe booked herself and her GF a flight to Paris first class round trip with her pussy money. the total was more than you make in a year, I promise 💗 https://t.co/65gQj2lgJl — LTP (@lenatheplug) January 8, 2019

Lena is a both a Vixen girl and a Camversity girl as well as receiving the bag with her premium Snapchat.

One of LTP’s biggest controversies was when people found out they let her friends have sex with her boyfriend.

That wasn’t the whole story though. Lena and her boyfriend Adam22 are sexually exploration, especially with Lena’s line of work.

Being best friends with other popular sex workers like Riley Reid only makes LTP more desirable to follow. Her twitter is full of her porn and tease videos.

On her YouTube she has done sex toy ASMR videos and she preaches sex positivity obviously.



She’s The Newest Fleshlight Girl

new vlogs are up! I went to the @Fleshlight Headquarters and got my body parts molded 🥰🥰 SFW: https://t.co/sn0lTmddoh

NSFW: https://t.co/r7AlGhjbLT get my fleshlight: https://t.co/tw1GXiazw3 pic.twitter.com/BPy3zwxFWQ — LTP (@lenatheplug) February 5, 2019

For those of you who don’t know what a fleshlight is, it’s a male sex toy that is replicated after popular porn star or cam girl’s female genitals.

Lena is the latest fleshlight girl and is ecstatic to be so honored, following in the steps of other sex workers including Nikki Benz and Lana Rhodes.

Ms. @LanaRhoades always pretty in pink. It's more than a color, it's a lifestyle. Grab her pink bites on https://t.co/KcDDYuNzok pic.twitter.com/32sVAD5hvI — Fleshlight (@Fleshlight) February 4, 2019

Lena’s “lady bits” as she calls them are a direct replica, caste straight from her body. LTP is a fantasy for so many men, having a slim thick, beautiful body and a down to earth attitude.

To get Lena’s lady bits they’re currently available on the fleshlight website.

Queen of Body Positivity

This is what can be done to a photo in 60 secs. Remember this when you scroll through your feeds. No shade to people who edit, just make sure you keep this in mind when consuming “perfect” photos that may make you feel less than. 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/1o3jlS5TOh — LTP (@lenatheplug) July 27, 2018

Lena struggles with disordered eating during periods of her life and is now a strong advocate for body positivity and transparency in photo editing.

She’s even gone as far to show what she looks like before and after editing her own photos. This is something that many people in general would never cop to, but Lena wants her audience to know that the bodies we see on instagram… they are not real.

Lena’s willingness to show what she really looks like helps other young women who follow her to understand fully that she’s not perfect. Even through being called “body goals” every day Lena still encourages her followers to love themselves the way they are.

It’s 2019 y’all, it’s time we start giving sex workers the respect they deserve. Whether you like it or not, these are smart and savvy business women who can drop more on a vacation than you make in 6 months.

If that ain’t a hustle than i don’t know what is!