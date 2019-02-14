LTP “Unboxing All My Favorite Toys”

Adult film actress Lena The Plug has blessed us all for Valentine’s Day with a fun unboxing on her YouTube channel! The intro starts off super sexy with Lena plugging her own merch, which, in the video, is a cute thong. Immediately after the shameless self promo Lena lets everyone know about her (seemingly ongoing?) discount code with Adam & Eve, an online sex shop. Use code “LENA” for 50% off one item plus free shipping in the US!

Keeping with the down to earth vibe Lena has, she then goes on to tell a story about how she tried to masturbate in the bathtub with a Wanachi wand vibrator that literally plugs into the wall. She did in fact put it into the tub and get water in it. It didn’t immediately occur to her that she could have died, but it did eventually so at least old mistakes won’t be repeated. Apparently the rechargeable one wasn’t charged so she risked her life to cum.

Later in the video she opens a waterproof toy and says “oooh waterproof…great for Lena the plug”. Moral of the story? Buy a waterproof sex toy so that you don’t electrocute yourself and die.

Throughout the video we get to see both men’s and women’s sex toys and get Lena’s recommendations such as panties with a tiny vibrator in it and a vibrating dildo. She goes on to say that “buying a sex toy for your girl is kinda sexy… like oooh you want me to touch myself!”. Based on the reviews on Adam & Eve’s website she seems to be right.

You shouldn’t miss Lena’s video, even if you’re not interested in it because of Valentine’s Day, a holiday I like to call a “Hallmark holiday”. Hallmark seems to be one of the only companies that profits off of it anyway (besides maybe Red Lobster).