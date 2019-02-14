Pizza & Food Delivery Near Me for Valentine’s Day Dinner 2019

Did you know Valentine’s Day is the second busiest day for dining out only behind Mother’s Day? With the average cost of eating out (between $87 and $287 per couple, according to Eater) and the difficulty of getting a decent reservation, who wants to deal with all that hassle? Gross.

This year, save some money and some energy by eating in. Just because it’s Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean there aren’t inexpensive, yet delicious delivery options available that will bring dishes directly to your door. Plus, you can eat naked and drink for cheap, so this option is a win-win-win all around.

UberEats is one of the best ways to find food you love from local restaurants and chain favorites. Simply order from your phone to any one of your favorite joints and have fast fresh food delivered to your door in minutes. You can search your local neighborhood or expand to places a little further away if you’re feeling feisty.

Be on the lookout for Free Delivery waivers, $5-off coupons, or discounted delivery fees that come and go in the app from time to time. Share your personalized code with friends for chances to save even further. Whether ordering from your favorite Jamaican or Japanese restaurant, or craving some crunchy, stonerific Doritos tacos from Taco Bell, Uber Eats has got the hookup.

Grubhub, a service similar to Uber Eats, is also a solid contender for food delivery. In fact, the company just released a list of its top Valentine’s Day foods that are most ordered through its app:

1. Chicken satay

2. Eel avocado roll

3. Alaska roll

4. Spicy tuna roll

5. Shrimp shumai

6. Spicy salmon roll

7. Salmon roll

8. Philadelphia roll

9. Shrimp tempura roll

10. Salmon avocado roll

Gimme. That. Sushi.

Unsurprisingly, sushi dominated Grubhub’s list likely due to its sharability (and let’s be real, it’s deliciousness). Grubhub allows you to search for specific dishes, so simply open the app and type in “sushi” and you’re well on your way to delicious slices of raw sashimi, or, well, an eel avocado roll.

You may have better luck with Grubhub or Seamless; the two Uber Eats competitors sometimes boast lower service fees than the Uber giant.

If pizza is what you’re craving, your local pizza delivery service should be up and running, but expect longer wait times; you aren’t the only one trying to avoid the crowds on such a busy night for dining. Call before or after the dinner rush to avoid waiting for days.

And don’t forget about dessert! Food delivery services also pick up from places like Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, and many more desserty chains. Some establishments, like Insomnia Cookies, are serving Valentine’s Day-themed desserts like the red velvet, heart-shaped cookie. Due to the holiday, they’re available while supplies last so make sure to order far in advance for on-time delivery. (Real talk though: Insomnia Cookies is super dope so check to see if delivery is available near you.)

There are plenty of other cupcake, cookie, and chocolate vendors in your local vicinity. Check in advance to confirm their special holiday hours and see if they’ll deliver delicious treats to your doorstep.