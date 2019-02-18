Presidents Day 2019: Why Is it a Federal Government Holiday?

Presidents Day falls on February 18 this year. Since it is a federal holiday, many Americans have the day off from work or school. Here’s what you need to know about what’s open, what’s closed, and why we celebrate Presidents Day in the United States:

The United States of America celebrates Presidents Day on the third Monday in February every year because the first US president, George Washington, was born on February 22, 1732. After Washington died in 1799, he was honored annually on his birthday According to Fortune, the federal holiday “Presidents Day” was then established in 1885 by Congress to honor Washington, which was signed into law by President Rutherford B. Hayes. While the holiday was originally celebrated on Washington’s birthday, it changed in 1971 following the passing of Congress’s “Uniform Monday Holiday Act” in 1968.

Presidents Day was not always a federal US holiday. At first, it was only observed in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. History.com reports that when it became a nation-wide holiday in 1885, it was the fifth nationally recognized federal bank holiday, after Christmas Day, New Years Day, the Fourth of July, and Thanksgiving. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the second federal holiday established in celebration of the life of an American individual (in 1983). Presidents Day, as we know it today, is celebrated country-wide for both Washington and Abraham Lincoln (whose birthday was also in February). According to History.com, “while several states still have individual holidays honoring the birthdays of Washington, Abraham Lincoln and other figures, Presidents Day is now popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.”

Reflecting on Teddy Roosevelt’s words this #PresidentsDay. “Much has been given us, and much will rightfully be expected from us. We have duties to others and duties to ourselves; and we can shirk neither.” — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 18, 2019

In observance of Presidents Day, expect state offices and state and federal prisons, financial markets, banks, post offices, and schools to be closed (with some exceptions). Although the Post Office is closed for the holiday, FedEx and UPS will be in operation on an as-normal Monday schedule.

Presidents Day is also known as an opportunity for businesses to entice shoppers with Presidents Day deals and sales. According to the Verge, some of the best Presidents Day deals this year include buy one get one 50 percent off Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, $100 off the newest Apple iPad on Amazon, and $50 Tile Mate 4-pack (usually $100). If you’re interested in using your day off to shop (in-store or online), take a look and see what kind of deals your favorite stores and brands are offering.

On Twitter, many Americans are using the hashtag “#PresidentsDay” to pay tribute to their favorite presidents. Some are using the day as an opportunity to voice their criticisms of the current president, Donald Trump, and his policy.