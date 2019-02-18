Presidents Day 2019: All the Best Memes

Presidents Day is upon us, and with it come dozens of internet memes. It is a celebration of all the presidents who have served this country, which, in addition to being a state holiday, provides ample space to post memes about everyone from Barack Obama to George Washington. Read on to check out some of the best Presidents Day memes that 2019 has to offer!

A popular source of memes is the aforementioned George Washington, whose birthday, February 22, was the original date that Presidents Day was celebrated. It was eventually changed in 1971 to ensure a three-day weekend. There are several Washington memes floating around Twitter, with the running motif being a contrast between the regal, sophisticated appearance of our first President and the silly captions that are written in next to him. Check them out below.

Some Memes Poke Fun at the Stoic Persona of George Washington

In honor of Presidents’ Day, here are some wholesome presidential memes pic.twitter.com/wLsBaOwQUE — Caiton Wilmoth ☀️ (@caitonw12) February 20, 2018

George Washington memes pic.twitter.com/8kBNzpoHHM — Dante Beck (@cravedanbeck) February 17, 2019

there’s nothing better than george washington memes pic.twitter.com/wsKrHujJhd — Seth Becker (@s__becker) February 13, 2019

if you’ve never googled “George Washington memes” now is the time pic.twitter.com/EGuWMtePwE — Aly (@alexandrasofie1) February 11, 2019

Another popular meme source is Abraham Lincoln, and the strange practice of attributing obviously fictional quotes about the internet to him. “The problem with internet quotes is that you can’t always depend on their accuracy”, states one meme, with a pair of photoshopped hipster glasses over an 1864 photograph of Lincoln.

Given that Presidents Day is a state holiday, certain states like to alter the name or the intent of celebration slightly. Depending upon the specific law, the state might officially celebrate Washington alone, or Washington and Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12. Official name variations include Washington’s Birthday, Presidents’ Day, President’s Day, and Washington’s and Lincoln’s Birthday.

Others Make Fun of Abraham Lincoln’s Penchant for Making Famous Statements

The best Abraham Lincoln meme pic.twitter.com/2nEUhL0IHF — Rob (@rc_cardsfan) February 7, 2019

No meme is good enough to govern another meme without that meme's consent.

Abraham Lincoln June 1964 — Antonio Brown Relationship Counselor (@pghguyinva) July 3, 2017

another internet meme with no basis in fact…as Abraham Lincoln said pic.twitter.com/rmdQIudpz3 — arlee barr (@arleebarr) November 29, 2018

There were some meme-makers who were less concerned with poking fun at presidents like Washington and Lincoln and more concerned with deciphering what it is that the average American citizen is supposed to do on Presidents Day.

Are we supposed to exchanged gifts? Are we supposed to relax? Why do we get this day off but not election day? The memes below help voice this general confusion.

Some Internet Users Voiced Their Confusion Over What One Is Supposed to Do on Presidents Day

Then, of course, there’s a focus on the fact that Presidents Day coincides with a number of different retail sales. This is not lost on meme creators and the internet as a whole, who go to great lengths to make fun of the fact that we pay tribute to legendary figures like Washington and Lincoln by purchasing discounted products in their name.

“We should show our patriotism by shopping for discounted furniture and electronics”, wrote one particularly critical meme. Check out additional ones below.

Others Were Critical of the Fact That the Holiday Is Used to Promote Retail Sales

In a reflection on what makes Presidents Day an important holiday for American, FOX News wrote: “[It is a time to] reflect on — and be grateful for — how our nation’s leaders have exercised their faith while serving in government. Let their example encourage everyday citizens like you and me to let our faith impact our nation, too.”