Presidents Day 2019: Best Sales, Deals & Restaurant Freebies

In observance of Presidents Day, which falls on February 18 this year, a number of restaurants and fast food chains in the United States are offering deals and freebies to entice customers to give them business over the three day weekend.

Here are some of the best restaurant deals offered during the holiday weekend:

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic is offering half-priced boneless wings all day. “Offer valid only on February 18th, 2019, at participating SONIC® Drive-In locations while supplies last. Not good in conjunction with combos or any other offers.” To find a location near you, click here.

Dairy Queen: With the DQ app, there are a number of “buy one get one” deals available today. From now until February 24, if you buy one Artisan Style Sandwich, shake, or malt, you’ll get another one free; if you buy one Blizzard Treat, you get a second one for 99 cents.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: According to Living on the Cheap, from now until February 24, the chain is offering unlimited Chicken Tinga or Seasoned Ground Beef tacos for $8.99 “all day, any day.” To find your local On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, click here. We recommend calling ahead to make sure they are participating.

Burger King: At participating locations, Living on the Cheap says that Burger King is offering a limited-time 10-piece chicken nugget deal for only $1.

Wendy’s: Eat Drink Deals reports that from February 18-19, the Wendy’s app has coupon deals including free Baconator fries with any purchase, a free order of fries and a drink with the purchase of a premium cheeseburger. Until March 3, there are coupons valid for buy one get one free premium chicken sandwich, $2 off a full sized salad or any premium combo, $5 “Dave’s Double Combo,” and 2 for $10 “Dave’s Single Small Combo.”

The United States of America celebrates Presidents Day on the third Monday in February every year because the first US president, George Washington, was born on February 22, 1732. According to Fortune, the federal holiday “Presidents Day” was established in 1885 by Congress to honor Washington and while the holiday was originally celebrated on Washington’s birthday, it changed in 1971 following the passing of Congress’s “Uniform Monday Holiday Act” in 1968.

Presidents Day was not always a federal holiday. At first, it was only observed in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. (named after the President that holiday was first enacted for). The holiday, as we know it today, is celebrated across the country for both Washington and Abraham Lincoln (whose birthday was also in February), but it is better known as a three day weekend for many Americans in the workforce and an opportunity for businesses to entice shoppers with Presidents Day deals and sales.