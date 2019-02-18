Is UPS or Fedex Open on Presidents Day 2019? Do They Deliver Packages?

Presidents Day falls on Monday February 18 this year. Since it is a federal holiday, you are likely wondering if packages will be delivered in spite of the three day weekend, or if you can ship outgoing packages through FedEx or UPS on Presidents Day.

According to UPS’s holiday operations schedule, UPS will be open on Presidents Day. This means that UPS domestic ground, air, and international deliveries will operate as normal, and UPS store locations will be open. Freight and forwarding are also open, and their UPS Express Critical service is available. For Memorial Dady and Labor Day, which are also federal holidays that fall on a Monday every year, UPS is closed; they are open for Columbus Day and Veterans Day.

FedEx’s 2019 holiday service schedule indicates that they will also be open on a normal Monday schedule for Presidents Day, with a few minor exceptions. Ground, Home Delivery, Freight, Office, Custom Critical, and Trade Networks are all open, but Express and SmartPost are operating with modified service. FedEx Express may have early on-call pickups in some areas, and SmartPost “deliveries may be delayed due to USPS observation of holiday.” On Memorial Day and Labor Day, FedEx is closed; Fedex has modified service on Columbus Day and normal service on Veterans Day.

The United States of America celebrates Presidents Day on the third Monday in February every year because the first US president, George Washington, was born on February 22, 1732. According to Fortune, the federal holiday “Presidents Day” was established in 1885 by Congress to honor Washington and while the holiday was originally celebrated on Washington’s birthday, it changed in 1971 following the passing of Congress’s “Uniform Monday Holiday Act” in 1968.

Presidents Day was not always a federal holiday. At first, it was only observed in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. (named after the President that holiday was first enacted for). The holiday, as we know it today, is celebrated across the country for both Washington and Abraham Lincoln (whose birthday was also in February), but it is better known as a three day weekend for many Americans in the workforce and an opportunity for businesses to entice shoppers with Presidents Day deals and sales.