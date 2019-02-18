Is There Mail Delivered on Presidents Day 2019 Today?

The question of, “Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day today?” is answered with a giant “No.” Post offices and federal offices of any kind are closed for the holiday, which means that no one will get mail. Whether you are a business or are in a residential area, there will be no mail delivery until tomorrow. This also counts out USPS packages. According to the USPS, this is because today is a federal holiday. Fortunately, all federal workers who are affected by the holiday are still paid for the day.

Fedex and UPS, on the other hand, will not be closed, according to their websites, so you should get your packages on time. UPS and FedEx will still pick up and deliver packages as scheduled. Some express services may have modified service.

Other holidays on which mail is not delivered include New Year’s Day, Columbus Day, Thanksgiving Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, and Christmas Day.

Presidents Day falls on the third Monday of February every single year and this year, it is honored on February 18, 2019. The holiday marks the birthday of the first President of the United States, George Washington, who was born on February 22, 1732. Some also use the day to celebrate the birthday of the 16th U.S. President, Abraham Lincoln, as well, since his birthday was on February 12, 1809.

For those who are still in school, most schools are closed in order to observe the day, unless they choose to remain open. Some schools may opt to use the day to make up for a weather-related school cancellation.

Most banks, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, bond markets and most financial institutions are closed down as well. The Federal Reserve also follows this schedule. TD Bank branches will remain open on Presidents Day, as will some branches for Wells Fargo, but it’s important to check with your local banks.

Court systems are not running today and most government jobs give their employees the day off. The Department of Motor Vehicles is closed, according to USA Today, along with car inspection services. According to Patch.com, most public libraries are closed, but some are open and may even offer special activities to honor the Presidents’ Day.

As for liquor stores, The Inquistr previously reported that each state has its own laws on whether they choose to be open or not. Some may operate on reduced hours for the day.

On Presidents Day, some have off of work. There are also tons of retail sales and restaurant deals going on. Department stores, grocery stores, and other retail chains are open, offering discounts to customers. Online shopping can also be a good idea, for those who want to take advantage of all the sales.

On Presidents Day, garbage pick up and recycling schedules will vary, so it’s important to check with your local service provider. However, many trash services still run as usual, despite landfill and recycling centers possibly being closed. On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, any offices or businesses that have been closed to observe the day should reopen.