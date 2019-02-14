Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Valentine’s Day Menu 2019

Valentine’s Day is the second busiest day of the year for dining out, so finding awesome holiday deals and specials isn’t too hard to do if you’re looking to treat your partner to a nice meal.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering a Surf & Turf meal deal from February 8 through the 17. The meal includes two buttery, cold-water lobster tails served alongside a sizzling filet or ribeye starting at $49.95.

“Whenever a special occasion brings family and friends together, we’re honored when it’s shared around one of our tables,” their website reads. “Whether you’re gathering to celebrate a holiday or taking part in the collection of events we host throughout the year, we’ll ensure our expertise, attentiveness and care makes your next gathering a celebration to remember.”

You can see the full Valentine’s Day steakhouse menu here. The menu has plenty of other options to choose from, including seared jumbo scallops, blackened shrimp, salmon and more. Pair your meal with a glass of Cabernet for $25, or the order the entire bottle for $99. You can also order a bottle of Prosecco for $38.

