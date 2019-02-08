Watch Post: Shane Dawson Conspiracy Theory Series

For Years Shane Dawson has been doing videos on conspiracy theories. They’ve been fan favorite videos and as Shane always does, he listened to his audience and now there is a long video put out going over conspiracy theories. The first installment of the series is over one hour long and dives into every conspiracy you can think of. It’s an intense video that you should watch with your food, your water, a snack, or a friend.

Over the years Shane has dabbled in making videos, bust recently he’s been getting a lot of attention through his series with Jeffree Star and Jake Paul respectively. His newest film venture is this almost feature film length video which deserves a watch.

Let’s get spooky!