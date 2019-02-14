Single Awareness Day 2019 Quotes

February 14, 2018 isn’t just Valentine’s Day, it’s also Anti-Valentine’s Day or Singles Awareness Day (SAD). This day is an opportunity for single people to shun the overly-romantic themes and clichés of Valentine’s Day in favor of an outlook that values being on your own.

The day can be spent making sarcastic comments about love or hanging out with your friends. Check out some of the best Singles Awareness Day quotes below!

Single Awareness Day, Held on February 14, Is an Acronym for SAD

“Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with.” – Sex and the City

“Single is no longer a lack of options – but a choice. A choice to refuse to let your life be defined by your relationship status but to live every day Happily and let your Ever After work itself out.” – Mandy Hale

Single Awareness Day Is Not the Same Holiday as National Singles Day

Even though SAD is on February 14, National Singles Day isn’t celebrated until September 22. If you’re in China, National Singles Day is November 11, and in the UK it’s on March 11. China even goes as far as to provide retail discounts for all single people on National Singles Day. In the UK, the Dating Industry Professionals Network holds a Dating Fair.

“I think it’s very healthy to spend time alone. You need to know how to be alone and not defined by another person.” – Oscar Wilde

National Singles Day Is Celebrated on September 22 In the United States

“You do not need to be loved, not at the cost of yourself. The single relationship that is truly central and crucial in a life is the relationship to the self. Of all the people you will know in a lifetime, you are the only one you will never lose.” – Jo Coudert

“If you really are going to be a happy single, you have to stop treating being single as the annoying time that you pass between relationships and embrace it. Rather than focusing on what you lack, focus on what you have: You.” – Natalie Lue