Singles Awareness Day 2019: Best Anti-Valentine’s Memes

February 14, 2019 isn’t just Valentine’s Day, it’s also Anti-Valentine’s Day or Singles Awareness Day (aka SAD.) This day is a humorous opportunity for singles to join together and talk about just how much they can’t stand this lovey-dovey-hearts-in-the-clouds day. You can spend the day making sarcastic comments and memes, or you can spend it treating yourself and hanging out with your friends. You can even just spend it snuggling with your cat or dog! The bottom line is that the choice is yours because being single gives you freedom to do whatever you want. And for many, that’s reason enough to celebrate. Here are some of the all-time best memes for today.

What can you do on Anti-Valentine’s Singles Awareness Day? You can travel, take the day off and binge your favorite Netflix or Hulu series, order your favorite food (because you don’t have to compromise with someone else), or just eat cookies and ice cream all day because no one is going to judge you.

That feeling when you forget to buy flowers for your significant other on Valentine’s Day but then you remember that you have no one. pic.twitter.com/rO4Uc32sHM — Foggy Nelson (@SpencerMemes) February 13, 2019

You can volunteer at an animal rescue or shelter or adopt a lonely cat or dog and make someone else’s day really happy. Or invite your single friends over and host dinner (they’ll definitely appreciate it.)

i didn’t even know it was valentine’s day tomorrow pic.twitter.com/6i0FEQia5u — meme machine (@FallOutMatt) February 13, 2019

Or you can just share memes online. Some people would like to just play video games all day, or post funny messages on sites like Reddit, Facebook, Minds, or Steemit. Remember, this is a day to indulge yourself. If restaurants are a little too romantic for your tastes, you might prefer to order food in or have a girl’s night out or a guy’s night out. There is, of course, strength in numbers. Or call up Grubhub and get your favorite restaurant meal delivered. You can eat while watching your favorite show or movie and avoid lovey-dovey crowds — it’s a win-win.

@XHydro20 happy valentines day so heres a meme from me pic.twitter.com/tKqbqehey8 — therealbosnian04 (@loverlives) February 14, 2017

Some people’s favorite memes are the self-deprecating or sarcastic ones. Those never get old. Here are a few.

If you like The Walking Dead you’ll like this one.

Carol meme a day #carolmemeaday

Anti Valentine's more like it, I like it! Lol pic.twitter.com/8Hc3ENyjbp — Emily Forster (@emisstrange) April 14, 2017

And here are some more great memes:

If you’re in a church, you might like this one:

Something else you can do on SAD is invest in yourself. Start taking a class or learn a new skill. You can take a free online class or just sign up for one of those wine-and-painting events. It really depends on the type of commitment you’re interested in making. You might even buy yourself a massage or a manicure and pedicure, to treat yourself to something extra special. Or think about your other single friends and send them gift cards via Facebook, to brighten up their day a little.

These anti-Valentine's Day memes are just what you need to get through the day!! https://t.co/Ebxyj9BUIA pic.twitter.com/dC9ndoo2B5 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) February 14, 2017

Even though SAD is on February 14, National Singles Day doesn’t happen until September 22. If you’re in China, National Singles Day is November 11, and in the UK it’s on March 11. China goes all out, providing retail discounts for singles. And in the UK, the Dating Industry Professionals Network holds a Dating Fair. The U.S. is more laid back about the whole thing and just encourages singles to participate in singles events or join online dating services. Thanks United States. 😐