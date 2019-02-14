Starbucks & Dunkin’ Donuts Valentine’s Day 2019 Specials

It’s Valentine’s Day 2019, which means that there are tons of promotions and specials going on. For those looking for some coffee or tasty treats, you are in luck. Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts definitely have some fun items for the occasion.

For those who are looking for free drinks at Starbucks, if you go to a store near you, you can get a free espresso drink of your choice, as a buy one get one free promotion, during Starbucks’ happy hour, according to Elite Daily. Starbucks’ Happy Hour will start at 3 p.m. on Valentine’s Day local time. Beverages that are not included in this are ready-to-drink beverages, Starbucks Reserve drinks, Frappuccinos, and brewed coffee.

Currently, Starbucks is offering a Cherry Mocha beverage, which combines espresso, cherry-flavored syrup and a mocha sauce. On the official Starbucks website, the company writes, “Now back for a limited time, Starbucks Cherry Mocha combines Starbucks signature espresso, mocha sauce and cherry flavored syrup. Topped with cocoa valentine sprinkles and a dash of love.” It is available for the second year in a row, from February 7-14, 2019, at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S.

When it comes to Starbucks treats, some of the holiday items include the Valentine’s Day Cake Pop, the Confetti Hearts Cake Pop and Valentine’s Day Heart Sugar Cookie.

There is also a Valentine’s Day Teavana Tea Collection up for purchase, along with fun cups and other potential gift items. One item is the Tea of Hearts Collection, which “offers a curated assortment of four dessert teas that will sweeten any Valentine’s heart. The collection includes one ounce each of Tiramisu Black Tea, Caramel Truffle Herbal Tea, Chocolate Chai Black Tea and Vanilla Crème Herbal Tea.”

For Dunkin’ Donuts, the company has unveiled some special treats, with festive heart-shaped donuts at participating locations, according to KHON2. Dunkin’ Donuts is also still offering some festive items for customers to enjoy this holiday season. Customers have the option to create their own beverages. For example, you can create your own iced coffee by choosing your blend, along with a flavor shot, and a flavor swirl. The blends available are original, Dunkin’ Decaf and Dark Roast. The flavor shots include raspberry, toasted almond, coconut, blueberry, hazelnut, caramel, and french vanilla.

Currently, DD has a mobile app, which is available for downloading. The store’s app is helpful for “on-the-go” or at-home ordering online. Customers can earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, plus a birthday freebie, and they can sign up at www.ddperks.com.

Krispy Kreme is another donut store offering special treats for the Valentine’s Day holiday, with conversation heart donuts that have phrases like “DM ME,” “BE MINE” and “ALL THE FEELS” on them.