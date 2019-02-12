Top 5 Valentine’s Day Activities for Kids & Toddlers

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the holiday remains a favorite of kids everywhere, who love going all out and decorating their homes, lockers and school desks with hearts and other sweet Valentine’s Day memorabilia.

Depending on where you live, your kids may even have a snow day to look forward to this week, so what better way to hunker down on a cold, snowy February day than to plan a few holiday activities for the kids?

Check out a few of our favorite Valentine’s Day activities for kids and toddlers below:

1. Cookie Cutter Paintings, Followed By Baked Goods

Head on down to your local convenience store and pick up some inexpensive Valentine’s Day cookie cutters! Use them as paint stamps for your kiddos to create fun, paint-splattered artwork. Just pour some colorful, washable paints in small dishes or on plates, lay down some newspaper to catch any paint splatters, and let them get creative! You can use construction paper, canvas or even let them try their hand on some wood cut outs. Check out this link for step-by-step instructions on how to create your own fun cookie cutter paintings.

Afterward, you can wash and dry the cookie cutters and create some fun, baked goods to top off the afternoon. Don’t forget to pick up some candied hearts, sprinkles and baking confetti to decorate the cookies!

2. Valentine’s Creative Table

Set up your toddler’s very own creative corner of the house, complete with plenty of construction paper, washable markers, crayons and Valentine’s Day confetti. Keep the kids busy by having them make Valentine’s Day cards for the whole family; you can sit and help them cut out hearts and write out sweet messages, and then mail out or hand-deliver the cards to family and friends throughout the day. Don’t forget to have a few snacks on hand!

Add lace doilies, sponges, felt and pipe cleaners for extra crafty material to add to the cards. Otherwise, construction paper, child-safe scissors and plenty of coloring pencils and markers will suffice.

3. “I Love You” Scavenger Hunt

What better way to spend the day with your mini-me than to set up an “I love you” scavenger hunt? To start, spend some time cutting out lots and lots of hearts before setting up the hunt. Hands on as We Grow recommends cutting about 30 per child (if you are planning on doing this for a few days before Valentine’s Day) or 8-10 for a day hunt, with each child getting their very own color.

On each heart, write something you love about the kids. You can write directions and clues on where to find other hearts, and maybe throw in a few snacks, inexpensive toy gifts (from the Dollar Tree) or candies to hide along the way. The hunt will keep the kids busy throughout the day and give them some sweet memories to hang on their bedroom wall after it is finished. Click here for step-by-step instructions on how to set up your scavenger hunt.

4. Easy Heart Sun-catcher

Another fun and easy craft to do with the kiddos on Valentine’s Day is making a heart-shaped sun-catcher. This way you’re not just cutting out 100 paper hearts and doodling on them – you can hang them in the window to catch some sun rays and light up the room with your child’s crafts!

To make a heart sun-catcher you will need:

Red paper

Clear contact paper

Tissue paper squares

Sequins, glitter and other relatively flat embellishments

Start by cutting a heart frame out construction paper – just fold the sheet of paper in half, cut out a large heart and then cut a smaller heart out of the large one to create a window. Then cut a piece of contact paper larger than the heart, lay the heart on top of the contact paper and trim off the excess. Have your child decorate their heart with glitter and whatever else they want to add, and then cut another piece of contact paper to lay over the top (to seal in all the decorations). Trim any excess contact paper and hang in the window! Click here for more detailed instructions.

5. Homemade Heart Bird Feeders

We saved our favorite for last! Make your very own homemade heart-shaped bird feeder this February for Valentine’s Day and National Bird Feeding Month! This activity is fun, inexpensive and helps to spread love and compassion to our furry woodland neighbors.

Check out the list of ingredients below:

piece of toasted bread

heart shaped cookie cutter

peanut butter

bird seed

Cut out a piece of the toast using a heart-shaped cookie cutter. Spread peanut butter over both sides of the toast (help your little one if he/she is too young to do on their own), press the buttered toast into bowl filled with birdseed – make sure to coat both sides generously – punch a small hole in the feeder before it completely dries so you can thread a string through, and then let the bird feeder dry before hanging outside for birds and deer to nibble on. Fun, easy and a great opportunity to teach your kids about respecting wildlife! Click here for a more detailed walk-through.

