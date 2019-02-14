Valentine’s Day Animals: Adorable Photos to Celebrate Love

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means whether you’re single or have a significant other in your life, this is the perfect day for sharing adorable photos of animals with hearts. From sea otters to sea life, we have some really cute photos to share today. So whether you’re excited about today or feeling a little down, there’s no reason why you can’t take a moment and enjoy the beauty of these adorable animal photos. And after you’ve checked out these super sweet photos, scroll down to the last section of this article and learn how you can help shelters, rescues, farms, or zoos in honor of Valentine’s Day.
But first, this adorable video:
This Alaskan Sea Otter Loves His Heart-Shaped Ice
This first set of photos feature an Alaskan sea otter ‘Yutan’ as he holds a heart-shaped piece of ice given to him by his keeper at the aquarium at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise amusement park in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo, on February 11, 2013. This is definitely an awww-worthy otter.
If this inspires you, why not adopt an animal, like an otter, for Valentine’s Day?
Flamingos Create Their Own Hearts
In this next photo, a pair of Caribbean flamingos extend their heads and necks in a heart shape as flamingos perform courtship dances at the Saitama Children’s Zoo in Higashimatsuyama, north of Tokyo in 2011.
Tigers Have a Heart for Perfume
In London, a female Sumatran tiger named Raika smells a wooden heart doused in Calvin Klein’s ‘Obsession’ fragrance during a photocall in 2006. Keepers at the Zoo were attempting to spice up the romance between critically endangered Sumatran tigers, Raika and Lumpur in time for Valentine’s Day. Raika and Lumpur were part of a European breeding programme and it was hoped the chic fragrance would get them in the mood for love. The wooden hearts formed part of their enrichment activity, stimulating the tigers’ keen sense of smell.
Even Rays Share the Love
In this next photo, a diver feeds red heart-shaped squid meat to a ray at a feeding session ahead of Valentine’s Day at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo on February 13, 2016.
Who Can Resist Their Cute Pup?
In this photo, a woman kisses her dog while posing behind a heart-shaped pastry during a flashmob in Paris on February 14, 2014, to mark the launch of the website Wikilove.com, an online encyclopedia of love.
Penguins Get Valentine’s Cards
In these photos, African Penguins pull Valentine’s Day cards into their nest boxes at the California Academy of Sciences in 2013 in San Francisco, California. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the colony of African Penguins at the California Academy of Sciences received heart-shaped red valentines with hand written messages from Academy visitors.
The Ox with a Heart Mark
Here, the ox named Heart has a heart-shaped marking on his forehead. In this photo, he relaxes at Yamakun Farm in 2009 in Japan. He was born in the year of the ox and ahead of Valentine’s Day, so the ox drew attention from all around the country.
Don’t Forget About Your Local Animals Available for Adoption or Sponsorship
As you look at all these cute animals from around the world, don’t forget about your local animal shelter and rescues (and even farms and zoos!) Many have dogs and cats available for adoption with Valentine’s specials, or shelters, farms, zoos, and rescues are accepting sponsorships and donations for Valentine’s Day.
Here are a few examples.