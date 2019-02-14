Valentine’s Day Animals: Adorable Photos to Celebrate Love

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means whether you’re single or have a significant other in your life, this is the perfect day for sharing adorable photos of animals with hearts. From sea otters to sea life, we have some really cute photos to share today. So whether you’re excited about today or feeling a little down, there’s no reason why you can’t take a moment and enjoy the beauty of these adorable animal photos. And after you’ve checked out these super sweet photos, scroll down to the last section of this article and learn how you can help shelters, rescues, farms, or zoos in honor of Valentine’s Day.

But first, this adorable video:

Need some tips for Valentine's Day? Learn from our animals! 💕https://t.co/aW63F5SNWU music by https://t.co/9EoIadZyGb pic.twitter.com/I3eo9IlB8L — Perth Zoo (@PerthZoo) February 13, 2019

This Alaskan Sea Otter Loves His Heart-Shaped Ice

This first set of photos feature an Alaskan sea otter ‘Yutan’ as he holds a heart-shaped piece of ice given to him by his keeper at the aquarium at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise amusement park in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo, on February 11, 2013. This is definitely an awww-worthy otter.

If this inspires you, why not adopt an animal, like an otter, for Valentine’s Day?

We thought you otter know about our Adopt An Animal Valentine’s Day package for your significant otter. You were made for eachotter, so buy them an otter. 💖 💖:https://t.co/oo6A8Qws41 pic.twitter.com/6hCfby2ACz — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) February 8, 2019

Flamingos Create Their Own Hearts

In this next photo, a pair of Caribbean flamingos extend their heads and necks in a heart shape as flamingos perform courtship dances at the Saitama Children’s Zoo in Higashimatsuyama, north of Tokyo in 2011.

Tigers Have a Heart for Perfume

In London, a female Sumatran tiger named Raika smells a wooden heart doused in Calvin Klein’s ‘Obsession’ fragrance during a photocall in 2006. Keepers at the Zoo were attempting to spice up the romance between critically endangered Sumatran tigers, Raika and Lumpur in time for Valentine’s Day. Raika and Lumpur were part of a European breeding programme and it was hoped the chic fragrance would get them in the mood for love. The wooden hearts formed part of their enrichment activity, stimulating the tigers’ keen sense of smell.

Even Rays Share the Love

In this next photo, a diver feeds red heart-shaped squid meat to a ray at a feeding session ahead of Valentine’s Day at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo on February 13, 2016.

Who Can Resist Their Cute Pup?

In this photo, a woman kisses her dog while posing behind a heart-shaped pastry during a flashmob in Paris on February 14, 2014, to mark the launch of the website Wikilove.com, an online encyclopedia of love.

Penguins Get Valentine’s Cards

In these photos, African Penguins pull Valentine’s Day cards into their nest boxes at the California Academy of Sciences in 2013 in San Francisco, California. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the colony of African Penguins at the California Academy of Sciences received heart-shaped red valentines with hand written messages from Academy visitors.

The Ox with a Heart Mark

Here, the ox named Heart has a heart-shaped marking on his forehead. In this photo, he relaxes at Yamakun Farm in 2009 in Japan. He was born in the year of the ox and ahead of Valentine’s Day, so the ox drew attention from all around the country.

Don’t Forget About Your Local Animals Available for Adoption or Sponsorship

As you look at all these cute animals from around the world, don’t forget about your local animal shelter and rescues (and even farms and zoos!) Many have dogs and cats available for adoption with Valentine’s specials, or shelters, farms, zoos, and rescues are accepting sponsorships and donations for Valentine’s Day.

Here are a few examples.

Theo is ready for his Valentine’s Day kiss! Meet him today from 1-4. #adoptCHA #chaanimalshelter pic.twitter.com/ZZQzjfbO5H — CHA Animal Shelter (@CHAAnimals) February 9, 2019

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, why not show your love with a donation in that special someones name or an animal sponsorship. They'll receive a note from us telling them. Visit us on-line for donation details. https://t.co/HoIPoxZfmT#PeaceforallBeings pic.twitter.com/QLtln8dMEf — WishingWellSanctuary (@PeaceForAll_WWS) February 12, 2019

Officer Bynum here with my buddy Rio to let you know that Austin Animal Center has a Valentine’s Special, they’re waiving adoption fees for medium and large dogs February 7-14! If you’re looking for a good pet, come check out my boy Rio. #APDRescueMe pic.twitter.com/tIUgtIEDuk — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) February 5, 2019

Need a last minute gift for your loved one? There is still time to adopt an animal at the Buffalo Zoo this Valentine's Day! More info here: https://t.co/cO4PoS1mlM pic.twitter.com/NdFh0PEXG1 — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) February 12, 2019

Mooncake (T100177) is an 8-week-old Chihuahua mix looking to steal your heart this valentine’s season. Although this little boy is tiny he has a huge heart and loves to shower you in kisses! Come meet Mooncake this weekend! #GetYourRescueOn #Dogs #Adopt pic.twitter.com/sTRUk0pjS7 — AnimalLeague (@AnimalLeague) February 8, 2019

HEY VENTURA COUNTY!! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart AND support a wonderful organization, The Herman Bennett Foundation! Give military pup, Lady, a beautiful Valentines Day with your support!! https://t.co/TKNUyf35EJ pic.twitter.com/EQOxk0i8fn — Military Animal Project (@Military_Animal) February 5, 2019

Don’t forget to take advantage of our Valentine’s Day sale to save 14% off all adoptions. Make sure to stop in the #shelter this week from 6-8pm to meet all of our #adoptable animals. Offer ends this Thursday! 🐶🐱 Please note: we don’t have dog visiting hours on Mon or Tues. pic.twitter.com/oJVZN4LnaZ — DAWS (@DAWSpets) February 11, 2019

Have you 'herd' that Thursday is Valentine's Day? 💟 Give an unforgettable gift that gives back! Show your love by the TONS with an elephant painting 🐘 The #OKCZoo's animal paintings are available to purchase in the Guest Services office. All proceeds benefit the conservation. pic.twitter.com/xlFSMFo3Hy — Oklahoma City Zoo (@okczoo) February 12, 2019

Make shelter animals part of your Valentine’s Day! 💘 On February 14, @PizzaLuce is donating 100% of dessert sales to Animal Humane Society. Enjoy a sweet treat + help animals in need! #ValentinesDay #AnimalHumaneMN pic.twitter.com/RpUqa2CdFk — Animal Humane Society (@Animal_HumaneMN) February 12, 2019

Five dollar Feline Frenzy! If you're still looking for a perfect Valentine's Day gift for a loved one, or yourself, come on down between 12 and 5 today or tomorrow! All cats and kittens are just $5! They're spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! #Adopt #FortWayne pic.twitter.com/F11hcRIasu — FWACC (@FWAnimalControl) February 7, 2019

#26 SWEET AS CANDY.🍭 Make your Valentine’s extra special by dating a shelter animal!💕 If you can't date Cerv, you can still sponsor a date for her & a volunteer & we will send you exclusive photos! Just send us a copy of your deposit slip to confirm. #50FURstDATES pic.twitter.com/avDB9X0Wkt — PAWS Philippines (@PAWSPhilippines) February 5, 2019

We are open today and Magic is ready to give out Valentine Day kisses to you! Come see us! https://t.co/YtpJTJ7zdc #animals #ValentinesDay #fun pic.twitter.com/UXEytIErQy — The Gentle Barn (@TheGentleBarn) February 10, 2019

Send a Valentine to someone you love and let Moscato and Wisteria warm your loved one's heart! Order by 2/10 to have it mailed in time for the holiday. https://t.co/xzF8nWCmBA pic.twitter.com/ueHhBjTh9V — Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge (@PiedmontRefuge) February 8, 2019

This Valentine's day, remember that your pet's love is unconditional. pic.twitter.com/40gUv65has — Chaparral Animal Spa (@ChapAnimalSpa) February 12, 2019

Want to adopt a pet? The Bergen County Animal Shelter is running their “Be My Forever Valentine” promotion, where you can name your price for the adoption fee ($20 min.) until the 14th. Here’s Darmian, Eva and Emma if you’re looking for a feline friend. More furry friends to come pic.twitter.com/5gZX1JKDqS — Anthony Zurita (@AnthonyRZurita) February 12, 2019

DO NOT SHOP FOR A PET ON VALENTINE’S DAY!!!!! HALF OFF SALINAS ANIMAL SHELTER!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PGA3BgFuMY — Teresa (@teaaresa) February 12, 2019

Happy Valentine’s Day from the Washington county animal shelter cats I’m crying I love them so much pic.twitter.com/MlRHjTOKTm — Cara Williams (@cwilly97) February 12, 2019

Give love that gives back to animals in need! 💕 Support the @ASPCA this Valentine’s Day with @AmazonSmile: https://t.co/xN6hP4GiSd pic.twitter.com/QUj3zhRX5V — ASPCA (@ASPCA) February 6, 2019

Valentine's Day is almost here and Felix is waiting to meet you! Who wouldn't want to take home this little lovebug? pic.twitter.com/SJ6TtjAHt2 — Animal Protectors (@AnimalProtectrs) February 13, 2019