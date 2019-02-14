Valentine’s Day Date Ideas 2019: Top 5 Last Minute Plans

Valentine’s Day is upon us, and if you are anything like 90% of the world’s population, you may have procrastinated a tiny bit on making plans for the big day. But fear not! We have compiled a short list of the best last minute plans for anybody who is looking to squeeze in some fun before the day is done.

The ideas below cost $100 or less, and are perfect if you are trying to find something to do on short notice. Check out our top 5 last minute plans below:

Bake Goodies Together

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse for a cheat day, so grab your hunny, stop at the store to stock up on some baking supplies and get to work. Add a little competition to your day, and see who can come up with the best dessert with the supplies at hand. You get to taste-test delicious (or disgusting, depending on your baking skills) treats all day, binge-eat a bunch of candy, chocolate and brownies, and hang with your beau. Throw in some wine, and you’ve got the perfect afternoon.

Get Outside & Take a Hike

Depending on where you live, plan a day outdoors with the ones you love. Here in Wisconsin where we’ve just had six feet of snow dumped on us, sledding is a great option if you want to get a little exercise while having some fun. Other awesome winter activities to consider: snowshoeing, skiing or snowboarding, and ice skating. If you’re in a warmer part of the world, spend the day at the beach or find a drive-up movie theater (if they still exist; if they don’t, make your own!) Take a hike, do some outdoor yoga, rent some kayaks and pack a picnic to eat lunch at the first sandbar you find. Get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air! It costs $0 and you’ll be staying fit while you hang with your partner.

Take a Spur-of-the-Moment Road Trip

Plan a spur-of-the-moment road trip with your hunny. Hop in the car, gas up, grab some snacks and hit the road, and don’t forget to take a bunch of car selfies and pictures of the scenery along the way. Don’t use your GPS – just keep driving until you run low on gas and have to stop, or you see something interesting and then check out whatever the nearest town or city has to offer.

Wine Tasting And/Or Brewery Tour

Who doesn’t love wine? Plenty of people, I’m sure, but it doesn’t change the fact that wine tastings are one of the best ways to spend an afternoon. Check out Groupon for some great deals on local wine tastings, and if wine’s not your thing, or you want to make it a whole-day thing, check out a local brewery or distillery tour. If you don’t want to venture outdoors, host your own wine tasting at home! Buy a couple bottles of wine and pretend like you know what you’re talking about when you serve it.

Spend The Day In Playing Board Games & Watching Movies

If you’re the type of couple that doesn’t like to venture out on the holidays, plan a chill day in and relax all day. Spend some time waiting on your partner – mix them drinks, cook dinner, rub their feet, whatever they want to make them feel appreciated. Bust out a few board games, pop your own popcorn and have a movie marathon, build a blanket fort and sleep in it – there are so many things you can do at home to relax with your partner and show them you care, without spending a single dime.

