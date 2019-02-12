Valentine’s Day Flowers: Same-Day Delivery Last Minute

Valentine’s Day is this Thursday and if you’re still seeking out last minute delivery options to send to your boo we’ve got you covered. Below are a few options available for same-day delivery just in case time is of the essence.

ProFlowers

ProFlowers.com has an entire section devoted to same-day delivery. You can choose between a large variety of bouquets all crafted by local florists. Some of their best sellers include The FTD® Sweetest Crush Bouquet, The FTD® You’re Precious Bouquet, and The Falling For You Bouquet.

Orders placed by 2 p.m. Monday-Friday (and by 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) in the recipient’s time zone can be delivered same-day, so make sure to watch the clock. Browse the site to explore other packages that include long stem roses, exotic orchids, festive seasonal collections, and more.

1-800 Flowers

For a Valentine who's a true #WildBeauty, our Lavender Joy Bouquet will bring your loved one lots of smiles! #WOWthatslove pic.twitter.com/XHLDTA5Hec — 1-800-Flowers.com (@1800flowers) February 10, 2019

1-800 Flowers offers similar bouquets with same-day delivery if you order by 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Something to note: fruit bouquets must be ordered by 1 p.m. to ensure same-day delivery.

Edible options from 1-800 Flowers include Valentine Wishes™ Dipped Strawberries and these Sweet Desire™ Dipped Strawberries. For big spenders who want to go for the classic touch, the company also has a 100 Premium Long Stem Red Roses bouquet and also an Ultimate Elegance™ Long Stem Pink & Red Roses package that can include 24, 36, or 48 roses.

From You Flowers

🌛Shoot for the moon this Valentine's Day with our best-selling long stem roses! pic.twitter.com/5FCwt3Uv2C — From You Flowers (@FromYouFlowers) February 9, 2019

From You Flowers is another reliable flower vendor with same-day deals. Place your order before 3:00 p.m. in the recipient’s time zone and From You Flowers guarantees florist-arranged same-day flowers will arrive in time to celebrate the special occasion.

Affordable options include the company’s signature Valentine’s Day Flower Arrangement. “Arranged with artistry with Valentine’s Day in mind, this bouquet is overflowing with seasonal, long-lasting flowers. Wow your love this year with a bouquet that will remind them how much they mean to you,” says the company’s website. The package includes same-day delivery, seasonal flowers, a personalized card, and a seven day freshness guarantee. The package is available in Regular, Deluxe, or Premium.

Another option is the Rose & Lily Celebration, which includes red roses, pink roses, pink lilies, pink alstroemeria, and purple wax flowers. Paired with the flowers is a keepsake clear vase that is wrapped in a decorative ribbon. Mylar or latex balloons, teddy bears, or chocolate can be added to any package, which also comes in the company’s standard options of Regular, Deluxe, or Premium.

TeleFlora

Still undecided? TeleFlora has plenty more options for you to consider. Place your order before 3:00 p.m. Monday-Friday in your recipient’s time-zone and you’re good to go. A couple things to note before going this route: Fruit and gourmet gift baskets cannot be delivered until the next day. Also, the company cannot guarantee time of delivery to rural route addresses, hotels, hospitals, military bases, or cemeteries.

Having said that, some of their top of the line packages include the Sterling Love Bouquet which includes red roses, dark red spray roses, dark pink asiatic lilies, red alstroemeria, and burgundy stock arranged with lemon leaf, huckleberry, and pitta negra. It’s delivered in the company’s Sterling Love Vase. Also available is the Yours Truly bouquet which includes red roses, white roses, white sinuata statice, parvifolia eucalyptus, and sword fern delivered in a clear romanesque vase.