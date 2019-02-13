Valentine’s Day 2019: Olive Garden Dinner for Two

Looking for a place to spend Valentine’s Day with your significant other? Be sure to check out the different meal options that major restaurants are offering for couples and for single people as well.Check out one such deal at Olive Garden below!

Olive Garden has a special carry-out deal for Valentine’s Day. That said, the offer is only available on carry-out orders for a limited time. For $35, the offer includes soup or salad, breadsticks, dipping sauce, a shareable entree for 2 and a dessert to share. Online ordering and offer details are available at Olive Garden’s website.

Olive Garden Is Offering a ‘2toGo’ Valentine’s Day Special Meal

Some of the entrees offered for the “2 to Go” meal include Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, which is a baked blend of Italian cheeses, pasta and Olive Garden’s signature five cheese marinara. For additional price, you can also order the Chicken Alfredo, which is sliced grilled chicken and Olive Garden’s signature, homemade Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta.

Dessert options include Black Tie Mousse Cake, a Chocolate cake, dark chocolate cheesecake and creamy custard with icing, or Tiramisu, a creamy custard and sweet cocoa over espresso-soaked ladyfingers. On the Olive Garden website, the states that it is a limited time offer for Valentine’s Day, and that the prices for the offer may vary in certain locations. The offer is only available in the U.S. and excludes Puerto Rico and Guam. Wine or beverages ar not included.

The Restuarant Is Also Offering a Breadstick Bouquets to Customers Instead of Flowers

In addition to the Valentine’s Day meal, Olive Garden is offering breadstick bouquets for customers instead of flowers. According to News 4 Jax, the gift idea requires patrons to buy breadsticks, print out the restaurant chain’s printable bouquet wrapping paper, and deliver them to your significant other.

Optional sayings on the breadsticks include: “My love for you is never-ending,” which refers to the never-ending salad and breadsticks offer at Olive Garden, and “Love at first bite.”