Valentine’s Day Quotes & Poems for Cards 2019

It’s Valentine’s Day 2019, but many couples, singles and families are celebrating this coming weekend. Whether you’re having a Valentine’s Day get-together tonight or another day this week, you may need some quotes or little poems for messages in your holiday cards. Read on below for sweet and funny quotes.

1. Valentine’s Day: the holiday that reminds you that if you don’t have a special someone, you’re alone.

– Lewis Black

Comedian Lewis Black is a longtime bachelor, as he is not currently married. There are reports that he had a very brief marriage in his 20’s.

2. The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.

– Audrey Hepburn

If anyone says romance, it’s Audrey Hepburn.

3. Happy Valentine’s Day to you and the least creepy person you could find online.

– SomeEcards

This is a funny one that could be used in a text message, ecard or message to your significant other. Since so many people meet on dating websites now, it’s perfect.

4. If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.

– A. A. Milne

Milne was a British author, who was best known for his poems and successful characters like Winnie the Pooh.

5. I promise you everything, everything I have to give. I promise to love you as long as I live.

– Sean Raine

6. Valentine’s day has gotten blown way out of proportion. Valentine’s Day just used to be for your girlfriend or your wife but now everyone’s like ‘Oh, happy valentine’s day!’ I even got a Valentine’s Day card from my grandmother. How ridiculous is that? We stopped having sex years ago!

– Greg Giraldo

Greg Giraldo’s life was short, but he was a hilarious comedian, who has tons of funny quotes about love, relationships, politics, you name it.

7. All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.

– Charles M. Schulz

Chocolate is a staple when it comes to Valentine’s Day, as are the traditional red roses.

8. True love stories never have endings.

– Richard Bach

This is a very sweet and romantic quote, that can be used in a card or on a social media status.

9. Happy Valentine’s Day to my husband – The love of my life and the biggest pain in my ass.

–SomeECards

You can never go wrong with quotes and memes from SomeECards. This is a good one for a husband with a sense of humor.

10. I usually spend Valentine’s Day with my friends. But if I did have a girlfriend, I’d bring her flowers and candy.

– Zac Efron

If you have a friend or a significant other who is a Zac Efron fanatic, then this could be a way to go. If they don’t have a special someone to swoon, they can drool over Efron.

11. People love in different ways. You may have a man who brings you flowers every Monday but doesn’t give two hooty-hoots about Valentine’s Day. Just because he doesn’t give you a valentine doesn’t mean he doesn’t love you!

– Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is the longtime wife of actor Will Smith and this couple is anything but traditional. But, it works for them. If you’re a couple who isn’t traditional either, or doesn’t make a big deal out of Valentine’s Day, this could be a good quote for you.

12. L is for ‘laughter’ we had along the way.

O is for ‘optimism’ you gave me every day.

V is for ‘value’ of being my best friend.

E is for ‘eternity,’ a love that has no end.”

– John Peter Read

13. The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.

– The Notebook

Nothing says romance like Nicholas Sparks and The Notebook.

14. Happy Valentine’s Day to the couple who always welcomes me as a third wheel.

– SomeEcards

And, to finish things off with a funny quote that could easily be a Facebook status or Instagram caption, with friends tagged.