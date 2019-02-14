Valentine’s Day Reservations at NYC: Best Last Minute Restaurants

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and whether you forgot about the holiday or just asked someone to be your date, if you clicked on this article, you probably live in New York City and don’t have any dinner reservations.

Because the most romantic day of the year is only hours away, many of the top restaurants in New York City are fully booked. For the restaurants that do still have availability, the seatings are primarily for either an early dinner (around 5pm) or a late one (after 9pm). Nevertheless, after checking on Open Table, these are 10 great restaurants we found, with reservation openings for Valentine’s Day dinner:

1. Serafina 105

New York City’s popular italian restaurant Serafina 105 on the Upper West Side (105th and Broadway) currently has reservations open for 5pm, 5:15pm, 9pm, and 9:15. They also have a Valentine’s Day special, which is “prix fixe 45 per person 3 course includes a bottle of wine for every 2 people.” They say that reservations are recommended; their happy hour special is also active during the 5 and 5:15pm reservation times.

To book your reservation and learn more about Serafina 105, click here.

2. Tavern on the Green

Tavern on the Green, located in Central Park, was booked 112 times today on Open Table. They still have timeslots open at 5:15, 5:30, and 9:30. The restaurant serves American cuisine and has a 3 course Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu from Executive Chef Bill Peet, priced at $150/pp. It is definitely one of the pricier Valentine’s Day Dinner options, but sure to be a romantic occasion; if you want to book a reservation, you can do so here.

3. STK – Midtown

STK only has Valentine’s Day reservations open at 4:30 and 4:45; however, they are offering Valentine’s Day-themed specials through February 17. If you are open to celebrating the holiday a day or two later, this would be a great way to get the romance of a Valentine’s Day restaurant date without the big crowds. Make your reservation here.

4. Rosa Mexicano

From February 14-16, Rosa Mexicano is offering a Valentine’s Day drink special called “Hearts on Fire.” The drink is a blend oftequila, mezcal, and pomegranate juice, and is served to be shared with your date.

5. Fig & Olive

The Midtown East Fig & Olive location is offering a special 4-course prix fixe featuring Mediterranean menu items; the offer is available through 2/16. For 2/14, they have openings at 5:15, 5:30, and 7:30.

6. Aureole

Aureole is one of the only top-rated restaurants listed that still has fully availability throughout dinner service. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, they say they “offer a special four-course menu featuring luxe dishes including Hudson Valley foie gras, Perigord black truffles, Maine lobster, beef tenderloin + chocolate passion fruit to top it all off. This menu is $175 with optional wine pairings for $65.” Click here to learn more and book your dinner.

7. Lavagna

Lavagna in the East Village has availability for dinner at 5 or 5:15pm. For the holiday, they are “offering a $75 Pre-Fixe menu that includes a choice of appetizer, entree, dessert, and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.” Click here to book your reservation.