President’s Day 2019: Walmart & Target Deals

Today is President’s Day 2019, which means a day off of work for many people. Most banks will be closed, as will schools, to observe the federal holiday.

For those of you looking to purchase some household items or knick-knacks, you may be wondering if Target and Walmart are open. Are they offering any special deals today? Here’s what you need to know.

Target

Target is offering online discounts this President’s Day that includes up to 25% off home items, plus an additional 15% off curtains, rugs, and furniture using the promo code HOME. The discount is applied to online items only.

Some of the top discounted items include an Elmhurst Loose Back Cushion Sofa for $579.99, and an Esschert Design Outdoor Cast Iron Terrance Heater for $260.99.

Check out more Target deals here.

Walmart

Walmart is offering a President’s Day sale featuring 30-50% off items. Some of the top deals include a LED TV for $379, and a Wireless Samsung Galaxy Smartphone for a mere $99. As usual, the deal is not only offered for online items.

To check out more Walmart deals offered February 14 through February 24, click here.

Other stores are offering top of the line items at a discounted price today, including Best Buy, which will be discounting up to 35% off certain items, and Macy’s which is reducing its pricing on more than 70,000 items online.

Ashley Furniture is getting in on the game by offering up to 30% off living room, bedroom, and dining room furniture, and Big Lots’ President Sale features buy-one-get-one-50%-off pricing on select lighting, mattresses, and furniture.

Today, most people will celebrate President’s Day off work. Students also luck out– most public schools observe President’s Day and are closed. While banks will mostly be closed, ATMs are open, as are many TD Banks.

President’s Day is an American holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February each year.

According to History.com, Presidents’ Day began as a day of remembrance following the death of George Washington in 1799. The outlet writes, “At the time, Washington was venerated as the most important figure in American history, and events like the 1832 centennial of his birth and the start of construction of the Washington Monument in 1848 were cause for national celebration.”

It wasn’t until the late 1870s that the holiday became a federal holiday, signed into law by President Rutherford B. Hayes. At first, the holiday was only celebrated in DC. It wasn’t until 1855 that it was expanded to the entire country.