Wendy’s Has New Menu Options And You’re Going to Love Them

After years of flack for making beautiful burgers— and then abruptly taking them away, Wendy’s is expanding their menu with the Made to Crave options.

These permanent menu items are going to hit different when you need a quick bite. Blends of flavors mixed perfectly together, here’s the burgers you need to know about.

Mmmmm a S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger

The S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger was at one time a limited edition menu item, receiving so much praise it’s been brought back for good.

A classic bacon cheeseburger with sweet onions and pickles is amplified by their signature S’Awesome sauce, a concept chains like McDonald’s and Chick-fil-a have long been doing.

The reintroduction to the S’Awesome sauce could be a Wendy’s game changer (especially when you use it for french fries.)

The Perfect Burger, a Peppercorn Mushroom Melt

The Peppercorn Mushroom Melt seems to be the go to on the new Made to Crave menu. Mushroom lovers rejoice! Finally a burger tailor made for us.

This burger is raising the bar. The bar has never been higher. Sautéed, fire-roasted, and seasoned white mushrooms, grown and handpicked in the U.S. make the burger burst with flavor.

It would be impossible not to be drawn in by the crunchy fried onions and smoked peppercorn aioli. This is the burger for the people who want savory! savory! savory! Finished off with hints of garlic, this burger is a dream.

The Comfy Barbecue Cheeseburger

I’m going to honest, this burger is the most plain off the menu. That isn’t to say it doesn’t pack a punch though, because it sure does.

The new Barbecue cheeseburger just has such a comfy flavor. Imagine being down south at a backyard bbq. The sweet heat of that bbq sauce, the crispy friend onions,and pickles catapults you to that backyard, where you just want to share it with someone else.

Thank you for your service, Wendy’s

It’s not a gamble if you win every time. Try the new Made to Crave menu featuring the S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger, BBQ Cheeseburger, and Peppercorn Mushroom Melt. pic.twitter.com/rTQ6B2sf73 — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 4, 2019

Honestly, Wendy’s knows what’s up lately. They heard what fans had to say, amped up the menu astronomically, and are prepared to keep what everyone’s begged for.

For so long fast food fans have seen the same items on every menu at every fast food establishment. The monotony of sitting in the drive thru, waiting for your fifth McChicken this month, is a thing of the past with these new flavors.

Slide over to your local Wendy’s and try one of their burgers, the only regret you’ll have is finishing it so fast.