Who Has the Day Off on Presidents Day 2019?

President’s Day is here, and as a federal holiday, many works will have the day off.

Originally established in 1885, President’s Day honors the country’s first president, George Washington. It is often referred to as “Washington’s Birthday”, and now celebrates all US presidents past and present.

But what exactly does a federal holiday entail? Who has the day off on President’s Day?

Here’s what you should know.

President’s Day is a holiday for federal employees. This also means that there will be no mail delivered on Monday, February 18. According to NJ.com, President’s Day is one of just 10 non-Sundays each year when the mail isn’t delivered. The next is Memorial Day, May 27. (While the United States Postal Service will not deliver mail service, UPS will continue service. FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost will be running on a modified schedule.)

If you head to Costco, or many other retailers, however, you may notice that the stores are open with employees remaining extra busy. That’s because many stores are running President’s Day sales. Target, for instance, is offering online discounts this President’s Day of 25% off home items, plus an additional 15% off curtains, rugs, and furniture using the promo code HOME. Walmart is also offering a President’s Day sale of 30 to 50% off many items, like an LED TV, and a wireless Samsung Galaxy Smartphone for just $99.

What about teachers? Will schools be open on President’s Day?

Most public schools are closed to observe President’s Day. Many private schools will also be closed. Some, however, will be open and running to do weather-related reasons. Those who work at the DMV will also enjoy the day off, and courts will not be open.

If you’re thinking of running out to grab some last minute groceries, you’re in luck. Most supermarkets and grocery stores will be open today.

Throughout most of the 1800s, Washington’s birthday was celebrated unofficially as a holiday. It wasn’t until the late 1870s that the day became an official federal holiday. According to History.com, President Ruthford B. Hayes was the first to sign the day into law.

The outlet writes, “The holiday initially only applied to the District of Columbia, but in 1885 it was expanded to the whole country. At the time, Washington’s Birthday joined four other nationally recognized federal bank holidays—Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving—and was the first to celebrate the life of an individual American. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, signed into law in 1983, was the second.”

It wasn’t until the 1960s that the day was changed from Washington’s Birthday into President’s Day. This began when Congress employed the “Uniform Holiday Act”, which “sought to shift the celebration of several federal holidays from specific dates to a series of predetermined Mondays.”