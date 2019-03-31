April Fools’ Day 2019 Tricks: Kids Prank Parents & Parents Prank Kids

April Fools’ Day 2019 is here and it’s time for the pranks to begin. For those of you parents out there who are looking to pull some tricks on your kids, we’ve got some good ideas. Or, if YOU are the kid and want to take on your parents, we’ve got a list of pranks you can play on your mom and dad. Check out both lists below.

PRANKS FOR PARENTS TO PLAY ON KIDS

– While your kid is asleep and out like a light, put a funny or an embarrassing temporary tattoo on them. If they are a deep sleeper, this should work perfectly. If you can find an “I love Justin Bieber” temporary tattoo to put on your teenage son, you’re golden.

– This can be a mean one, especially if you have a child or significant other who isn’t good with change. You can either do the dirty work directly or print it out on paper. Perhaps you want to type up a fake offer letter or offer acceptance that transfers your job to another state. Or, maybe you let the family know at breakfast that you will unexpectedly be uprooting everyone to another country? Just keep in mind that if tears start to flow, this trick may not end well.

– Food pranks are always great and make sure you keep a lookout for some from your child as well. One prank is to put a straw in a cup with some jello that needs to set. Let it set overnight in the fridge and pretend it’s juice in the morning. Watch your kid struggle as they try to suck the juice out of their straw. A very simple idea for a prank when packing your child’s lunch is scraping the cream out of Oreos and replacing it with white toothpaste. You can also just give the Oreos to your kids as a snack at home so that you can watch the disgust in action.

PRANKS FOR KIDS TO PLAY ON PARENTS

– Change your parents’ clocks or reset the alarm on their phones so that they accidentally sleep in for the day. If they have a really important appointment today, you should probably set the alarm for extra early rather than late. That way, they don’t get in trouble at work.

– Food pranks are usually easy to carry out and there are so many options to try out. If your parents like sugar in their coffee, swap the sugar for salt. So, when your family members get ready for their morning coffee or tea, they’ll be stirring in salt instead of sugar and end up with a less than tasty hot cup of coffee. You could also make a fresh new pitcher of Orange Juice by using powdered Kraft cheese from your macaroni and cheese box. Mixed with the right amount of water, it looks just like an OJ drink. But, it sure doesn’t taste like Orange Juice.

– Get a fake tattoo and make it look real. If your parents are against getting tattoos or are strict with you, this should definitely get them heated. You could also do a fake nose or belly button piercing. Those are easy to fake.

– Pretend teen pregnancies can be a way to go, but be careful of the consequences. If you’re going to try something like this, you may want to make sure it doesn’t go on for too long.

– Glitter or confetti bombs are kind of mean when it comes to cleaning up, so make sure the person you try this on has a sense of humor. Or, pull it off in a place where they may not care about the mess. Give your mom or dad (or kid) a sealed envelope, package, bag, whatever and make sure you overly tape it shut and secure it. The more forceful that they have to be when they try to open it, the more the confetti will explode and spread all over the place.

– You can try out some “accidental text messages.” Send your parents a message like “I’ll try to sneak out later when my parents go to bed.” Or, you could write, “I can’t believe I got suspended. My mom is going to kill me.” Sit back and watch the craziness begin.