April Fools’ Day 2019: Best Pranks For Family Friends, Boyfriends & Girlfriends

It’s April Fools’ Day 2019 and we have a bunch of prank ideas for you when it comes to pulling jokes on your friends, boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands or your wife. Whether you’re sitting at home or playing around online, we have got some ways for you to trick others today. Read on below.

– The power of the text message is underestimated. “Accidentally” send the wrong text to your significant other as an April Fools’ Day joke. Let’s say you’re dating or married to a guy named Eric. Send Eric a text message that says something like this: I told Eric I had to work later so you can come over tonight if you want. Of course, this needs a little preparation before you carry out the joke. If you’re going to go with this exact idea, then you need to tell your significant other that you can’t see them tonight because you have to work. Or, you could say you can’t get together because you have some kind of other plans. Later on in the day, send them this text and wait for the chaos or explosions … But, don’t let this carry on for too long though because you might end up single. And, be sure to judge the situation first. If they are the jealous type, can’t take a joke or have trust issues, this may not be the right joke for you to play on them.

– Social media is great for tricks. Create a fake Instagram account, an online dating profile, Facebook profile, Snapchat account, whatever. Use some hot photos of someone random online (or of a friend if you want to expand your April Fools’ joke to another person as well). Do it “Catfish” style and then follow or “friend” a couple people you know. Whoever takes the bait will be your victim today. Ask them out on a date. Offer to meet them somewhere. Convince them that you are an old friend. Whatever idea strikes. Let the games begin.

– Get ahold of one of your friend’s cell phones if you can. If they have a lock code on their phone, you may need to watch them beforehand to figure it out. Once you get their phone, you have all the power. Send out texts to random people, their parents, or their co-workers and have a little fun. You could also send out fake emails or even change all the names in their contacts. This can be very frustrating for the victim, so choose the level of inconvenience you want to put into this, based on your friend’s temperament and the amount of time you have with the phone. The more time you have with the phone the better, so try to keep your friend distracted. You can even rope in another friend or family member to distract them or get them out of the house while you have your fun. If you decide to change all the contact names in the person’s phone, sometimes it’s fun to go with a theme. For example, you can make all the contact names Disney characters, celebrities, or just ridiculous words. Or, you can make every single contact name the same name. Be creative.

– If you can sneak into a friend’s office or workplace, there’s a lot that can be done. But, make sure it’s a laidback office environment because you get too crazy with the tricks. You can cover their office or cubicle in post-it notes or aluminum foil. You can hide their everyday use items. The possibilities are endless.

– Two words: Confetti Bomb. Glitter or confetti bombs are somewhat evil, so be sure that your victim has a sense of humor. Give a friend a sealed envelope, bag, package, or whatever and make sure you overly tape it or secure it. Inside will be the confetti or glitter. The more forceful your victim has to be with the package when they open it, the more the confetti will explode and make a mess. If you have an uptight victim, you may want to do this prank in a place where the clean up isn’t such a headache.