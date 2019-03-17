Is Chick-fil-A Open on St Patrick’s Day 2019?

Chick-fil-A is known for its specials and promotions in celebration of the holidays, but the fast food chain is also known for closing its doors every Sunday. Since St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, fans of the restaurant and its food are wondering if they will have any St. Patrick’s Day promotions this year or even stay open to celebrate the holiday with their customers.

In previous years, Chick-fil-A celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with free nuggets for those customers who came into the restaurant wearing green; however, Chick-fil-A is closed this Sunday, March 17 (as it is on all Sundays), so there will be no St. Patrick’s Day special or freebie at any of the chain’s locations this year.

While this news may be disappointing, it is not surprising. They’ve even incorporated the rule into their Instagram bio, writing “Chicken. Joy. Closed on Sundays.” Right on their website, they explain why they have always stayed closed on Sundays: “Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose — a practice we uphold today.” Since this is also the time of Lent for Christians observing it, it would be especially uncharacteristic for Chick-fil-A to open on a Sunday.

According to Business Insider, the only exception Chick-fil-A makes to its “closed on Sundays” rule is to offer relief during emergencies or natural disasters. A spokesperson informed them that “While Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sunday, our restaurants open occasionally to serve communities in need.” They opened their locations near Orlando following the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016 to feed first responders and blood donors, and prepared free food in Texas in 2015 following the area’s devastating tornados.

Even though there are no St. Patrick’s Day festivities at Chick-fil-A this year, they are going green with a new menu item tomorrow, March 18. For a limited time, they are adding a new frosted treat flavor to celebrate the Spring season: Frosted Key Lime. The shake is made by hand-spinning their vanilla “IceDream,” diet or regular lemonade, and a natural, sugar-free lime flavor (which they advertise was achieved by blending key limes, kaffir limes, and Persian limes). So if you’re still feeling the holiday spirit a day after St. Patrick’s Day, you can head to your local Chick-fil-A to try their new green shake.

To find a Chick-fil-A near you, you can utilize their store locator here.

If you are still craving a St. Patrick’s Day treat or deal on the actual holiday, a number of other restaurants and fast food locations are open today, with St. Patrick’s Day themed menu items and specials, including McDonald’s, Dunkin Donuts, and Krispy Kreme. McDonald’s is serving its famous “Shamrock Shake,” and Krispy Kreme has green donuts available for purchase.