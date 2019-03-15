Epcot Flower & Garden Festival 2019: What to Eat, From the Team That Made the Menu

Epcot is known for its diverse assortment of food, beverages, scenery, and activities, all of which are only amplified when the Walt Disney World park is in the middle of hosting a festival. Currently, the park is celebrating its Flower and Garden Festival, which features elaborate topiaries in the shape of Disney’s most beloved characters, and food and beverages that honor land-grown produce and locally-sourced ingredients.

In the days leading up to Epcot’s 2019 Flower and Garden Festival opening, we sat down with three of the men responsible for making each Epcot festival unique, delicious, and true to its theme: Executive Chef Michael Deardorff, Culinary Director Albert Youngman, and Festivals Proprietor Rick DeCicco. These are some of the new and classic Flower and Garden Festival menu items they say shouldn’t be missed this year, and the marketplaces where you can find them:

Trowel & Trellis

Trowel & Trellis is one of the new marketplaces this year and is sponsored by IMPOSSIBLE FOODS, a vegetarian brand that makes meat products out of plants. The stand has a food truck flair, and its can’t-miss menu item is a vegetarian farmhouse meatball with lentil bread, spinach, marinated vegetables, and a creamy-herb dressing. Another great street food option to enjoy on the go is their savory garlic grilled street corn on the cob (which is both vegetarian and gluten-free).

You can find the Trowel & Trellis food stand near the Mexican Pavilion in the World Showcase.

The Citrus Blossom

The Citrus Blossom, another new marketplace, is set up near the Refreshment Port, and its hot-ticket menu is also a collectible. The stand features an orange creamsicle slushie served in an Orange Bird souvenir sipper. Orange Bird is the Florida Citrus Commission’s mascot, created by Disney, so he is an excellent new addition to the Flower & Garden Festivities and a celebration of Florida’s famed produced.

To eat, they recommend the Lobster Tail with a Meyer Lemon Emulsion and grilled lemon, a food option you wouldn’t usually get to enjoy at an amusement park.

Flavor Full Kitchen

Flavor Full Kitchen, sponsored by AdventHealth, brings with it an exciting vegan option “from the garden:” roasted beets with cashew cheese, micro herbs, and a lemon-oil dressing. Flavor Full Kitchen is located near the Honey Bee-stro Garden.

Other menu options at this new stand include a peanut butter & jelly-inspired Mickey mousse tart, citrus poached salmon, and a non-alcoholic “Cookie Butter Worms and Dirt” beverage.

Pineapple Promenade

Pineapple Promenade, while not a new marketplace for the Flower and Garden Festival, is home to one of the festival’s most popular menu items: the Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade. The refreshing, non-alcoholic beverage has developed such a fanbase as a Flower & Garden Festival staple, it has its own merchandise this year. Sipping on a bright purple Violet Lemonade while wearing a Violet Lemonade-inspired shirt or ears makes the menu item all the more Instagrammable.

Pineapple Promenade, located near the Refreshment Port, is also where you can find Disney’s famous pineapple soft-serve ice cream. The food and beverage stand also serves the soft-serve as a non-alcoholic or alcoholic float.

The 2019 Flower & Garden Festival is open now through June 3 at Walt Disney World’s Epcot.