Happy April Fools’ Day Greetings & Cards 2019

April Fools’ Day is nearly upon us, and while everyone gears up to prank their friends, family and loved ones, other, less “prankster” fans of the holiday might be looking for some fun ways to greet their neighbors on Monday morning that doesn’t involve a big joke or goofy prank.

Aside from the silly pranks and tricks, many people like to send each other April Fools’ Day messages, wishes, Stickers, GIFs and e-cards to celebrate the holiday. If pranking isn’t for you, some of the greetings below might be a fun way to replace some of those tricks with some silly e-cards and fun.

Check out our favorite April Fools’ Day photos, quotes and greetings to help wish your loved ones a Happy April Fools’ Day!

1. A Sly Card Trick

If you’re not a big trickster to begin with, sending an e-card or a message with a trick involved in the greeting is the way to go, especially for all the gullible pals in your life. For example:

Fact 1: It is impossible to lick your own elbow.

Fact 2: After reading this, 99/100 fools would try it.

Not only is this a fun and goofy way to still play a little trick on your friends and family, it’ll always end up being an entertaining experience to watch. It’ll be a big hit with the kiddos as well!

2. Breaking Some Bad News

Sometimes it’s just easier to break bad news through a written note, a text message or a letter. It’s no different for a greeting card, so what better way to prank your parents than to send a card?

“Hey mom, I think I may be flunking out of college. I was too nervous to tell you in person, so I figured I’d tell you in a message. Oh, and by the way, April Fools!”

Whether or not the news in the card is true or not is left up to you, but it might take some of the sting out of your punishment if it is!

3. April 1st Birthday Wishes

For all those poor souls out there that were born on April 1st, this e-card is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday while still acknowledging their birthday!

“I’d wish you a happy birthday but I can’t tell if Facebook is making an April Fools’ joke,” is sure to bring a smile to the face of whoever receives the card. It’s funny, thoughtful, and gives them a break from whatever pranks and shenanigans that they likely receive every year on their birthday.

4. Monday Jokes

Anyone who hates heading back to work on Monday morning could use a little extra laughter in their lives. Seeing as April Fools’ Day happens to fall on a Monday this year, there is an endless supply of Monday/AFD jokes to be had.

One of our favorites is definitely “Just a heads up to not worry about any April Fools’ Day jokes because I’ll be too depressed that it’s a Monday anyway.”

5. For The Political Folks

For those folks in your life that aren’t a huge fan of the president, sending a funny political greeting or e-card is always a great option. (This can obviously extend to any politician, we just snagged a few Donald Trump jokes). Check out some of our favorite greetings below:

“My only hope for April Fools’ Day is that Trump announces this has all been a monumental prank.”

“April Fools’ Day: the only day a year you can say things Donald Trump would say without looking like a fool.”

(Over a picture of the president’s face): “When April Fools’ Day is over, but the joke isn’t.”

Do you have a favorite April Fools’ Day greeting, card idea or message? Let us know in the comments below, and have a happy April Fools’ Day!

READ NEXT: April Fools Day Drinking Games & Pranks 2019

