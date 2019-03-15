How to Make Green Beer for St. Patrick’s Day 2019

While St. Patrick’s Day is both a cultural and religious celebration held on March 17, many people associate the holiday with beer and drinking. Celebrated by various sects of Christianity, St. Patrick’s Day marks the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. In countries all over the world, the holiday is celebrated with large public parades, green clothes, shamrocks, and yes, green beer.

Historically, Lent restrictions on eating and hitting the bottle were lifted for the day, hence the propaganda and hype surrounding pints of stout, slugging whiskey, and your general binge-drinking debauchery. Let’s skip the history lesson though and get right down to the nitty-gritty: GETTING DRUNK! (Just kidding: green beer!) Restaurants and bars all over the world turn their beer green in order to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and serve their abnormally thirsty crowds. How is it made? What do you need? How long does it take? We’ve got you covered.

What You Need

-Light beer, preferably Harp if you can spare the benjis. If not, any light domestic will suffice.

-A tall pint glass perfect for pounding

-Green food coloring. Or blue plus yellow…because science!

How to Make the Magic Happen

Take your pint glass and drop 3-5 drops of green food coloring into it. Make sure to add the coloring first and the beer second or you’ll be a sad leprechaun with a funky beer. If you’re using blue and yellow food coloring, pre-mix the colors together before adding them to the glass, otherwise, you’ll end up with turquoise beer.

The lighter the beer you use, the brighter your color will pop. Aim for pilsners or pale ales, but really just use Harp. Slowly pour the beer (tilt that glass!) into the pint and watch the color slowly mix in. If you want the color to be brighter, add 1-2 more drops of food coloring.

Serve your green beer with a radical Irish meal like a Guinness Beef Stew, Shepherd’s Pie, or a classic Corned Beef and Cabbage dish.

Final step: drink and be merry!

Green beer isn’t the only green drink you can whip up for St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re really looking to turn up, try this Drunken Green Fairy beverage. Take a shot of Bailey’s Irish Cream (or your favorite Irish cream impostor) and pour it into a tumbler. Top it with one shot of absinthe and two shots of Irish whiskey. The different ingredients will give it a layered look. You can also turn this into a shot by cutting the amounts in half and layering it into a shot glass.

Thirsty for more? Make this Spicy Leprechaun martini from DrinkedIn. Here’s what you need: 1oz Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, 1oz Creme De Menthe, 1oz Creme, and 8-10 pieces of cinnamon candy. Pour all of the ingredients into a blender and blend until the candy is broken down into tiny pieces. Pour into a martini glass. If you want the same flavor but a thicker drink, blend all of the ingredients with 6-8 ice cubes.

