New Margaritaville Resort Hotel Brings the Beach Vibes to Orlando Florida

In a city famous for its amusement parks and outlet malls, Margaritaville Resort Orlando has created a world all its own. The resort, which officially opened in January 2019, was designed to serve not only Orlando’s immense draw for global tourism but to also provide a relaxing and entertaining space for locals to frequent.

Shortly after Margaritaville opened its doors to the public, we got a firsthand look at the resort’s Jimmy Buffett-infused details and amenities that uniquely offer upscale beach vibes at an accessible price point to the Orlando area (rates start at $199 per night). We even got a sneak peek into the property’s community of cottages on sale for those who want to call the tropical oasis their home.

Here are some of Margaritaville Resort Orlando‘s most enticing features:

Upscale, Casual, & Poolside Dining Options With Live Music

The resort boasts 4 dining options for guests, ranging from quick-service to upscale. On Vacation Cafe is a casual breakfast, lunch, and dinner spot featuring Floridian and international menu items, and Euphoria provides a more intimate experience with fresh seafood and grill dinner options, seating indoors or overlooking the property outside, and late-night live music. Provision, located just off the main lobby area, is open as a cafe for guests to grab their food or drinks to enjoy on the go. Lastly, the Salty Rim Bar & Grill, located poolside, serves island-inspired comfort food and drinks, accompanied by live acoustic music.

At the restaurants’ bars, of course, you can get the resort’s signature Margarita, and Euphoria has two beers on tap crafted especially for Margaritaville Orlando by a local Florida brewery.

Three Different Pools to Swim in & Sand for Lounging Around

To make up for the fact that Orlando is inland and miles away from the beach, Margaritaville’s pools work to give the resort a waterfront atmosphere. The Fins Up Beach Club sets its plush lounge chairs and cabanas on a white-sand floor, and the wade-in pool allows guests of all ages to float and swim in crystal-blue waters.

High-Tech Rooms With HGTV-Perfect Decor

Although there’s so much to fill your days with both on the property and in the Orlando area, Margaritaville’s hotel rooms and suites inspire that relaxed state of mind every vacation needs. From the lyric-embroidered pillows to bright accent paintings on the walls, each room and common space throughout the resort gives a classy nod to Jimmy Buffett and the universe his music and energy creates. As an added bonus, each room has a balcony overlooking the Fins Up Beach Club, providing gorgeous views of every sunrise and sunset.

Technology is utilized in a way that is unobtrusive and convenient – every room has a flatscreen television, you can accept or decline house keeping with the press of a button, and bedside tablets provide guests with everything from room service menus to on-call maintenance service to Jimmy Buffett playlists.

A Community All Its Own, With Complimentary Access to Orlando’s Most Famous Attractions

Stepping into Margaritaville’s sprawling resort makes you immediately forget the tourist traps that Orlando can sometimes be notorious for. Community-based events and activities provide on-site entertainment, including fitness and spa centers and a kids club, and the 300-acre property even has its own “Sunset Walk” strip mall that appeals to resort guests, tourists and Orlando locals alike.

And if your Orlando plans include a trip to any (or all) of the city’s major amusement parks, the Margaritaville Resort has a complimentary shuttle service to and from SeaWorld, Universal Studios, and all of the Walt Disney World parks (Animal Kingdom is only about 5 minutes away, and its nightly fireworks can be viewed from the resort).