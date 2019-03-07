Momo Challenge vs Jeff the Killer: The Two Look Strangely Similar

Many people are recognizing similarities between the Momo Challenge figure that got national attention last week and an old Jeff the Killer meme. The two actually aren’t related, but the comparisons are sparking memes and discussions.

Jeff the Killer is a creepypasta character who first appeared on a Japanese site with two distinct versions, Know Your Meme shared. The earliest records date back to 2005 from pya.cc. Here are the two versions:

A video with Jeff the Killer was uploaded to YouTube in 2007, Know Your Meme reports. The image can be seen at 4:11.

Many people believe the image is a photoshopped version of Katy Robinson, a girl who was bullied to the point of committing suicide in 2008. If true, then the origins of the creepypasta have a tragic source. However, a user named killerjeff claimed in a forum that the image was a picture of himself. The image’s origin has not been verified.

Jeff the Killer has shown up in various forms and in memes throughout the years. Now, people are noticing similarities between it and the figure in the Momo Challenge.

In case you’re wondering, there’s no connection between the two. Keisuke Aso created the Momo sculpture for Link Factory, a special effects company in Japan. But it wasn’t called Momo. It was called Mother Bird. In 2016, it was on display in the Between Mirrors exhibit at Vanilla Gallery. Someone took a photo of the sculpture and that photo was cropped from Instagram, where it become the profile for the Momo Challenge avatar.

The inspiration for Momo, he told The Sun, was a Japanese ghost story about a woman dying in childbirth. In the story, she turns into a bird woman and haunts the area where she died. “When I created the piece … I had every intention to scare people. It is a monster, that’s what I do. I make scary things either using make-up or models.”

But, he added, it was never supposed to be used in the way that it was.

He said he used a cheap mask for Momo that was purchased in Mexico for the Day of the Dead. The whole thing was falling apart by the time he tossed it. Only the left eye is left, which he will put into a different model.

But despite the two memes having no actual connection, many have commented on how similar they appear. Some have even said that Momo is Jeff the Killer’s younger sister.

Y’all scared of momo while my generation had Jeff the killer pic.twitter.com/sImWWLysF8 — 🥀 (@junj_jj) March 1, 2019

And the similarities have sparked a lot of jokes and comments on Twitter.

no one wants to buy my romance novel about Momo and Jeff the Killer — J. Robert Boppenheimer (@magicghost666) March 6, 2019

y’all realize that momo is just this generations jeff the killer 💀 — bee goo (@ggummii) March 6, 2019

Jeff the Killer walked so Momo could run pic.twitter.com/v6yhjIOw1w — steven (@steven_227) March 6, 2019

momo is a bootleg version of jeff the killer — ☭‎ 𓂺 (@ilxaz) February 28, 2019

All these people worrying about this "Momo" character better watch out for that Jeff the Killer guy I keep hearing about. — Ferni (@thatoneferni1) March 4, 2019

It is official: Momo and Jeff the Killer are dating — Face Breads (@face_breads) March 2, 2019

Momo looks like Jeff the Killer, maybe that's why I'm not creeped out every time tue stupid thing pops up — E-Boogie (@Ereynaweeee) February 28, 2019

The people who are afraid of momo werent around during the Jeff the Killer era of youtube — вunjαmín ₆⁶₆ (@Bunkore) March 5, 2019

In summary, no, Momo and Jeff the Killer’s origins aren’t connected. But they do have a striking similarity and will likely live on in meme culture for a long time.