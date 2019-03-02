Momo Memes: The Best Memes & Jokes About the Momo Challenge

So, the crazy Momo Challenge news that took over the Internet this week was serious for a lot of people. But in the end, it looks like no official children’s videos on YouTube were hacked and the creepy videos that we did see were spliced into Peppa Pig and other videos later. So of course, the Internet is now turning on Momo and turning the creepy creature into a hilarious joke. Here are some of the best memes so far.

Momo: tries killing kids

Twitter: *turns into meme* pic.twitter.com/rvGI1gXWOp — mArcuS (@Lmmarcuss) March 1, 2019

YouTube has officially announced that it’s found no evidence of the Momo Challenge appearing in children’s videos. YouTube wrote on February 27: “We want to clear something up regarding the Momo Challenge: We’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube. Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies.”

these momo memes are KILLING me pic.twitter.com/VO6sqiIM2c — lov u. (@comefaraway) February 28, 2019

But some parents are still insisting that they have personally seen the Momo video pop up during a YouTube children’s video that their child was watching. It was likely spliced into a video after the fact and showed up from keyword searches. There’s no sign that Momo infiltrated official videos or YouTube Kids.

And now someone’s made an Instagram for Momo.

I don’t agree with this whole momo challenge thing but once again us British people can’t take anything serious and have turned it into memes and someone made a bloody insta 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d3Znsb5cN0 — Blondie (@ElleAlgar) February 28, 2019

It’s still active.

Momo even helped bring down the Berlin Wall.

And landed on the moon.

The adventures never stop.

On Reddit one person said her niece was watching Minecraft on her mom’s cellphone and a Momo picture was in the corner of the screen. “It was just there edited onto the video. I took the cellphone from her and gave it back to my mom.” She’s saying she saw it personally, but she couldn’t find it when she went back through her mom’s YouTube history.

Heavy found a person on Facebook who had claimed her son saw that very first circulating video. But she later removed her post or made it private and didn’t clarify why.

Some people just want to stop seeing that photo in their newsfeed and Twitter feed.

If the Momo meme would die today pic.twitter.com/3RETgxzpb8 — mishilO (@mishilOG) March 2, 2019

Someone’s trying to turn Momo positive. It probably won’t work.

I'm on a mission to turn this Momo thing around so meet Positive Momo pic.twitter.com/X2W5yEDqpc — Nexpo (@NexpoYT) February 28, 2019

And Jason Momoa is now Momo…

“Peppa Pig” is a British children’s animated series that follows the adventures of Peppa Pig, her brother George, their parents, and other animal friends like Candy Cat, Rebecca Rabbit, and Suzy Sheep. The first episode debuted in 2004 and it’s a popular children’s series. The series has also aired on The Cartoon Network and on Nick Jr. in the U.S.