Pi Day Deals 2019: Restaurant Freebies & Specials Near Me

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 every year because the date, 3/14 resembles the commonly accepted value of the never-ending mathematical term: 3.14. In honor of the now nationally-recognized day (most celebrated in math classrooms across the country), restaurants and businesses have started offering discounts on their pie products.

These are some of the best deals we found for Pi Day (March 14) 2019:

7-Eleven

Using 7-Eleven’s “7NOW” delivery service, you can order a pizza for only $3.14 today. Although there are delivery charges, if this is one of your first times using the app, the first three deliveries are free. If you are looking for an in-store deal, being a “7Rewards” member gets you a slice of pizza for only 50 cents.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze is advertising that their pizzas are $3.14 today, if you purchase through their app. The deal is limited to one per person and can only be redeemed in participating restaurants. To find a Blaze Pizza near you, click here.

Whole Foods

According to the Today Show, the Whole Foods Market is offering select pies from their bakery at $3.14 each. They say that the type of pies available will vary by store and region, so check out your local Whole Foods, while supplies last, to see if your favorite pie flavor is on sale.

California Pizza Kitchen

Hit ❤️ if this is making your mouth water, too. #PiDay https://t.co/7U5Y6VliVU — CPK (@calpizzakitchen) March 14, 2019

Though the restaurant chain is not offering a pizza pie deal this year, they are offering $3.14 slices of key lime pie. While supplies last, you can redeem this offer at your local CPK by dining in or taking out your order. To find your nearest California Pizza Kitchen, you can use their store locator here.

Bojangles

All eyes on PI(E). Get 3 Sweet Potato Pies for just $3.14 at participating locations (3/14 only). pic.twitter.com/4KqnrhAHKS — Bojangles' (@Bojangles1977) March 14, 2019

Today only, participating locations for the southern fast food chain are offering customers 3 sweet potato pies for $3.14. On their Twitter page, they are also asking followers some Pi Day trivia – guessing the right answer earns you the chance to win a $10 gift card to Bojangles.

Find your nearest Bojangles here.

Stop & Shop

According to USA Today, all stores in the grocery chain are selling eight-inch pumpkin, apple, and Dutch apple pies for, you guessed it, $3.14 today. You can find your local Stop & Shop location here.

Boston Market

This math is pretty straightforward if you ask me. For #NationalPiDay buy one Pot Pie and a drink and get another Pot Pie FREE. https://t.co/ad8rbGtCTH pic.twitter.com/j61HGVvCSQ — Boston Market (@bostonmarket) March 14, 2019

For today only, Boston Market is offering an online coupon for participating Boston Market restaurants. The deal says that if a customer buys one pot pie and a drink, they will get a second pot pie for free.

Bertucci’s

The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s is also participating in Pi Day. If you buy one large pizza using the coupon code “PIDAY,” you’ll get a second pizza (large cheese or Bertucci pizza) for $3.14. There are 58 Bertucci locations; to see if one is near you, click here.