Easy DIY Leprechaun Costume Ideas for St. Patrick’s Day 2019

St. Patrick’s Day is March 17, which falls on a Sunday this year. The Irish holiday is celebrated by many with music, dancing, parades, and parties. In observance of the day, some choose to wear the color green, while others go all-out with leprechaun-inspired attire.

If you’re wanting to dress up like a leprechaun to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, there are a number of routes you could take your costume, from elaborate to simple. It all depends on the time and money you want to put into the costume, and where you’ll be celebrating.

The simplest way to start assembling your costume would be to look in your closet and drawers for any green articles of clothing you already own. Ideally, you will be dressed in green (with some white and orange accents) from head to toe. If you don’t own a green blazer or jacket and aren’t looking to purchase one, a green button-down shirt would do. Alternatively, a white shirt would work fine if you give it green accessories such as suspenders, a bow tie, or a string of beads. Green pants, shorts, or a skirt might be harder to come by; if you don’t have green, orange, or plaid bottoms to wear, a pair of jeans rolled up to your calves could work last-minute – just make sure you have a fun pair of St. Patrick’s Day socks to wear with them! If you did manage to find or buy green bottoms, the most traditional sock option would be a pair of white knee-length socks.

One of the most defining features of your costume will be the leprechaun hat. There are a number of plastic and fabric options sold at major chain stores, including Party City and Target. You may even find St. Patrick’s Day-themed accessories at your local drug store. Online, there are also step-by-step instructions on how to construct your own leprechaun hat out of colored paper. “Just Is A Four Letter Word” has a free PDF template for a green leprechaun hat with a shiny gold buckle; you can find that printable template here.

For your shoe and belt details, you can make your own gold buckles using cardboard and gold paint. Once the paint has dried, fasten the buckles over black dress shoes and a black belt to transform those basic items into pieces of your leprechaun costume.

Lastly, if you want your leprechaun to have a beard, WikiHow.com recommends cutting one out using green or orange construction paper and securing it over your ears with string.

Of course, if you don’t have the time or the materials to make your own costume, you could just go to your local Party City and see what costume supplies they have available! Remember, you chose to dress up because you want to have fun, so make sure you’re having fun putting the costume together, too. All that really matters is that you feel comfortable and festive while celebrating the holiday in your leprechaun costume.