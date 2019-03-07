St. Patrick’s Day 2019 Recipes: Top 5 Traditional Irish Foods

Last summer, the “Mother of Irish Cooking” Myrtle Allen died at the age of 94. Allen established a new, modern era in Irish food and raised its reputation as a cuisine worthwhile in its own right, insisting the Irish did not need to look to the Continent to find high food culture.

Allen knew traditional Irish food is so much more than corn beef and cabbage and placed an emphasis on seasonal, fresh ingredients. Irish butter, for example, is golden yellow compared to pale white American butter because it is produced from grass-fed cows.

Allen turned her country house into an acclaimed restaurant and earned an honorary Michelin Star. For St. Patrick’s Day 2019, try some recipes inspired by Allen’s Ballymaloe House and Ballymaloe Cookery School, started by her daughter-in-law Darina Allen.

1. Irish Salmon

Ireland’s mostly organic farms on the wild Atlantic coast collectively produce one percent of Europe’s fresh salmon. Granddaughter of Myrtle Allen and daughter of Darina and Tim Allen, celebrity chef Rachel Allen is is the author of four best-selling cookbooks, and cooks with it regularly.

2. Bread and Butter Pudding

Galway-based chef JP McMahon owns Aniar (it means “into the west” in Irish). Aniar was awarded a Michelin Star for 2013 – 2018. Together with Drigín Gaffey, he also owns Cava Bodega and Tartare Café + Wine Bar. He’s best known for organizing Food On The Edge, a is a two-day symposium of top international chefs held each year in Galway and the surrounding Wild Atlantic Way. McMahon writes a food column for The Irish Times, where he reminisced about the first time he ate bread and butter pudding.

“Bread and butter pudding appears in many Irish cookbooks of the last hundred years, from Maura Laverty to Monica Sheridan and Darina Allen. I find it strange that it’s defined as a British dessert, but this is probably due to the fact that it originated in England and played its part in feeding the Anglo-Irish aristocracy in their big houses,” writes McMahon for The Irish Times.

3. Soda Bread

Soda bread is the classic Irish food. It is also one where ingredients make or break the bake. Kerrygold butter is now widely available in the US. Use it or a good quality butter to bake this traditional Irish brown bread from Darina Allen.

Bake Mummy’s Brown Irish Soda Bread From Darina Allen

4. Boxty

Sometimes called stamp, boxty was a common dish in Ireland in the 1700s. “Its name likely comes from the Irish arán bocht tí, meaning ‘poor-house bread’, but it could also come from the word for bakehouse, bácús,” reports Culture Trip.

“Boxty and other potato-based dishes such as colcannon, potato apple-cakes, and potato bread were very popular among the lower classes for more than 100 years,” according to Wilde Rover Pub.

5. Seaweed

“The Irish were eating seaweed centuries before sushi came to its shores,” writes Simon Beckett for The Telegraph.

Seaweed is a generic term for vegetables are forms of algae that grow in the sea, and Ireland’s coastline has several varieties with culinary uses. It is mineral rich and has unexpected properties like coagulation. One variety of sea vegetable, dulse can be bought dried and is used as a flavor enhancer.

READ NEXT: Maryland Democrat Uses The N- Word During Conversation With Colleagues: Report