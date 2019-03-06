What Is Lent? What Is the Meaning?

The 2019 Lenten season runs from Wednesday, March 6 through Maundy Thursday, April 18. Meat and alcohol are forbidden as part of Ash Wednesday fasting, and the Friday fish fry is big this time of year. Aside from what to eat and not eat, what is there to know about Lent in 2019?

Christians traditionally give something up for Lent to replicate Christ’s sacrifices during 40 days in the desert. Matthew 4:1-11 chronicles Satan’s testing of Jesus in the wilderness, and is the source of the scripture taken to mean “man cannot live by bread alone” which Christians generally interpret as a call to sustain themselves through faith.

An Essential Practice of Lent is Giving Something up.

Like alcohol or chocolate, social media is now given up for Lent. Instagram user @joey_humphrey is logging out for Lent 2019. “Concerns have been raised about the negative impact of excessive use of social networking sites on the health and wellbeing of users,” reports Psychology Today.

The options are endless; some include 45 things to give up for Lent. In 2019, several are appealing for Christians to give up single-use plastics for Lenten season.

The controversies surrounding sexual abuse continue to put the Catholic church under fire, whether Lent or not, so some Catholics are giving up giving to the church.

The Lenten Season Calendar is the Easiest way to Understand Lent.

Sacrifice marks the entire 40 day period, but there’s a slew of calendar dates to comprise it. These best illustrate the meaning of Lent. Many Christians use a Lenten calendar, similar to an Advent calendar, to celebrate the season.

Shrove Tuesday (the day before Lent) – Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Ash Wednesday – Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Tenebrae – Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Maundy Thursday – Thursday, April 18, 2019

Good Friday – Friday, April 19, 2019

Palm Sunday – Sunday, April 14, 2019

Holy Monday – Monday, April 15, 2019

Holy Tuesday – Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Spy Wednesday – Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Holy Saturday – Saturday, April 20, 2019

The next day is Easter Sunday, which starts the Easter Season, also known as Eastertide or the Great Fifty Days.