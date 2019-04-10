55 Best Gifts for Busy Moms Who Deserve a Break

Flowers and fancy brunches are great, but let’s face it – All a busy mom really wants for Mother’s Day is some relaxation! Whether she is a new mom trying to balance life and baby, a mom of teens shuttling the kids to activities, or somewhere in between, the truth is that all moms are busy and all moms deserve a break!
This could mean some thing different for every mom, from a nice relaxing massage, to some kid-free alone time, to hands-free smart devices that let her get more done in less time. This list has the best gifts for busy moms at any stage of life.
There is nothing like an InstantPot to take the pressure off of a busy mom. This programmable pressure cooker can cook full meals in a fraction of the time, or it can be used as a rice cooker or slow cooker as well. This model has a six quart capacity, or you can choose a three or eight quart size.
These noise cancelling headphones from Bose will let her block everything out for some sweet, sweet alone time. These world class headphones offer three levels of noice cancellation, are Alexa enabled and even have a microphone so she can use them to take calls if she wants.
Cold coffee is every mom’s nemesis. This temperature controlled mug from Ember keeps her coffee a steady temperature for hours at a time, using a battery and heating unit inside of a thermal cup to keep it at exactly the temperature she chooses.
Nanopresso is a great gift for coffee lovers. SHe will never have to be without her morning (or afternoon) coffee using this handheld espresso maker. She can even take it on family faming trips!
Weighted blankets are great for reducing anxiety, racing minds, and insomnia – All side effects of motherhood. This blanket is 100% cotton with a removable duvet cover. This is a 15 lb model, recommended for 100-150lbs.
This cute PopSocket is a sweet yet inexpensive gift that will allow her to more easily handle her smartphone for one handed typing, navigating, and photo taking.
Sleep is the one thing moms never get enough of. Help her sleep soundly with this inexpensive yet thoughtful gift. This cotton sleep mask provides complete blackout and is more comfortable than heavy, sweaty masks made of synthetic materials.
This daily devotional is a perfect gift for Christian moms, providing daily wisdom and inspiration to strengthen their faith and motivate them through hard days.
If she spends a lot of time dryign her hair each morning, this handy tool from Revlon could save her a lot of time. Not to mention, it will give her arms a break! This blow dryer has a brush attached to it, making dryign her hair a one step process that does not involve juggling a brush, a blow dryer, and clips.
Make any bathtub into a spa experience with this bubble massager. It has a motorized air pump that creates spa-like jets, along with a built in heater and remote control that allows you to adjust bubble intensity.
Himalayan salt lamps instantly add a sense of relaxation into any room. This lamp has a modern ractangular design and black base that make it fit in with any modern decor.
Aera Touch is a modern air freshener that allows you to adjust scent levels and uses hypoallergenic scents without VOCs. It runs quiet and has a modern, stylish design.
This essential oil diffuser attaches to a showerhead to make every bathing experience an exercise in relaxation. This kit comes with the device itself plus three essential oil blends. Aromatherapy can be used to relax at the end of the day, or to invigorate her in a morning shower.
This bundle includes everything she needs to get started with aromatherapy at home. Essential oils can be used to refresh, reinvigorate, relax and more. The kit includes a 400mL diffuser along with 20 popular essential oils including chamomile, lavender, peppermint and many more.
The last thing a busy, sleep deprived mom needs is a rude beeping alarm clock to wake her up. This sleep-improving clock features a natural sunrise simulation for wakeup, and dimming plus sunset sounds for falling asleep.
This tea from Hey Girl Teas is specially formulated to promote sleep for people who have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep (AKA moms). It is a delicious blend of natural herbs and flavors. This bag contains 18 tea bags.
Stash is one of the highest quality tea brands around, so if she likes to rewind aftr a long day of mom-ing with a hot cup of tea, she will love this gift pack. It comes in a reusable, decorative wooden box and includes Chai Spice, Chamomile, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Peppermint, Premium Green, Orange Spice & Wild Raspberry teas.
All moms need a Power Bag – a purse large enough to hold everything they need all day long with the kids, but that does not look frumpy. This soft leather, extra large, stylish bag is the perfect choice. It is approximately 14″ x 5″ x 12″ and has convenient over the shoulder straps.
Turn any bath into a spa experience with this luxurious bamboo tray. Imagine how your wife will feel when she walks into the bathroom to find this tray filled up with a glass of wine or tea, her favorite book, a lit candle, and some chocolates! This is the ultimate mother’s day relaxation gift.
This facial and hair steamer lets her bring the salon home for facial and hari treatments any time she wants. This steamer has three functions – an atomizer with a super fine mist, a hot mist hair steam, and indoor humidifying and towel warming with the large steamer.
While it may not be the most stylish thing on this list, this lumbar support cushion is a lifesaver for busy moms. She may have a sore back from nursing, or spend a lot of time in a desk chair at work, or in a car shuttling kids to activities. Any busy mom will appreciate this super comfy, supportive cushion that can go with her anywhere and be used on any seat.
This organic balm has only natural, non allergenic ingredients to help promote relaxation and anxiety relief. It includes herbs like chamomile, lavender, oatstraw and catnip to gently relieve anxiety and stress. This skin balm is great for anyone who does not wish to take internal remedies like supplements or tinctures.
White noise machines are great for moms because they not only help baby get to sleep, they can help her to. This machine has 21 soothing sounds and an optional night light if she uses it in a baby or kids room. For busy moms, any little bit helps when it comes to sleep!
- This supplement is described as being for “days when you feel like you woke up already behind.” For a lot of busy moms, that day happens way more often than you might think. Calm Now is formulated to keep her calm, focused and alert, unlike other relaxation supplements that can make her sleepy for groggy. This supplement combines eastern herbal traditions with modern research, using herbs like ashwagandha, hawthorn berry, lemon balm and more.
This back and neck pain relieving set looks intimidating, but is actually very comfortable. It uses principles of acupuncture and acupressure to relieve pain, aches, and stress as well as improve circulation and mood in as little as 20 min per day. The thousands of positive reviews speak for themselves!
As a busy mom myself, I recently “lost” my cell phone for an entire weekend before realizing that it was in the special cell phone pocket in my diaper bag. Need I say more?
Sometimes, even though we have the best of intentions, dinner does not get cooked until half an hour before we need to eat. This frozen food thawing plate is the perfect helper for busy evenings when the meat or vegetables come out of the freezer only minutes before mealtime.
Echo Dot is the most popular smart speaker, allowing touch-free control of devices all over the house. This is a lifesaver for busy moms, who will be able to add items to the grocery list, play music, answer questions, set alarms and more without lifting a finger.
The busier you are, the more likely you are to have your cell phone or laptop run out of batteries right when you need it most. This bundle comes with a 30W portable charger and ports for macbook and iphone devices, so she will never be left with a dead device again.
While large bags are a godsend for busy moms, they can sometimes also feel like black holes. Keep her from the added stress of digging through her bag for 5 minutes every time she needs to find something by gifting her this awesome organizer on Mother’s Day.
For a mom who loves to go to yoga class, her own mat is a thoughtful gift. This mat will let her do stress and tension relieving yoga at home any time she wants (and the kids let her). This mat has a non-slip texture and eco friendly material, is 6mm thick and comes in lots of fun colors.
This planner has everything any busy mom needs to stay on top of it all. It features an academic year setup, weekly and monthly pages, and a full year reference calender. It is binded with strong twin wire and comes in multiple cute cover patterns.
Here is the ultimate gift for any iced tea or coffee lover. This cooler will chill room temperature drinks in 30 seconds, or freshly brewed hot drinks in two minutes. It is easy to recharge, and freezes in just one hour in the freezer.
Here is the ultimate Mother’s Day gift to your wife – Give her this luxurious pillow the night before the big day, and then let her sleep in on Mother’s Day while you take the kids out to breakfast.
It’s easy to let our family photos become stuck in a digital world, but this printer from Kodak makes it even easier to make prints instantly for framing, scrapbooking, or photo albums. Any sentimental mama will love it!
This robot vacuum is a busy mom’s best friend. It cleans pet hair, dust, dirt and anything else the kids track in. It has a sleek design and thousands of positive reviews. This model even has wifi connectivity so she can turn it on using Alexa or her smart phone.
The Nutribullet makes it easy to make fresh, fast, and delicious smoothies, shakes and protein drinks. It has a 600 watt hard working motor and includes a ready to drink cup and reusable lids so she can easily take her drink on the go with her.
If you have pets, this automatic feeder will save so much time, which is really at the core of what a busy mom needs. This feeder holds up to 24 cups of dry food and the meal times are customizable and programmable to your pets’ needs.
This stylish bracelet is a charger in disguise. Charging cords are so easy to lose, especially with kids around, so with this bracelet she will always know she can charge her phone or tablet no matter where she is.
This cute kettle will not only look great on the kitchen counter, it takes all of the work out of boiling water for tea. Just hit a button and in minutes she has fresh hot water for her tea or coffee. It also comes in multiple fun patterns.
This lightweight seat is a nice and inexpensive gift for busy moms on Mother’s Day. It can go with her from work, to the car, to home, providing support for her hard working back all day long.
FItBit is a great smart watch for moms who want to be more active. This watch does it all, including storing and playing music, on-screen workouts, coaching, step tracking, and more.
I can imagine the message you will write to your wife on her Mother’s Day card when you give her this waterproof case for Mother’s Day – “I love you and appreciate all that you do, and because you are such an amazing mother, I am giving you the gift of knowing that your phone can be dropped in the toilet, or the bathtub, or the pool, and still make it out OK.”
Tea Drops are an easy way to make iced or hot tea without wiating for it to brew. Each tea drop has a fun shaped organic tea blend and a bit of raw sugar. This gift pack includes rose earl grey, sweet peppermint and citrus ginger flavors.
This ultimate Godiva gift box really speaks for itself. It has 105 pieces of Godiva chocolate, weighing almost 6 pounds total. It includes everything from truffles to milk chocolate to dark chocolate and nuts and caramel. I can’t think of a more delicious way to say “I appreciate you” on Mother’s Day!
As moms, we always want the best for our kids nutrition-wise, but sometimes home cooked meals are just not convenient. Anything that takes some of the work out of prepping and cooking fresh meals for her family will be a much appreciated gift. This large capacity food processor has a 14 cup bowl and is dishwasher safe.
Peace of mind means the world to a new mom, especially a busy mom who may have other kids, or a full time job. This bundle includes the owlet smart sock, which tracks baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels, along with an HD camera that streams HD video to her smartphone.
There’s nothing a busy mom needs more than the safety and security of knowing she will never step on a Lego again! The SWOOP bag makes clean up easy, and will save her so much time just not having to bend over and pick up the kids messes over, and over, and over again.
This is the perfect gift for a busy mom who loves to garden but doesn’t have the time, or who wants to learn but is too busy to start from scratch. This automatic indoor garden lets her grow up to three crops at once like lettuce, herbs and cherry tomatoes, with no effort!
Sometimes a fun night in with the family is all a mom needs to recharge her batteries. This gift pack includes everything she needs to have an awesome movie night – Just make sure she gets to pick the movie!