Is Albertsons Open on Easter 2019? [Store Hours]

Albertsons may be the second-largest grocery store in the industry, but can you visit the store on Easter? The answer is yes and no. Some Albertsons stores are closed on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, but some are open. Easter is not one of Albertsons observed holidays, so closing isn’t mandatory. However, many individual stores have chosen to close, despite what online listings might tell you from outside Albertsons.com.

So just to be on the safe side, you should call Albertsons and confirm that their store hours aren’t changing on Easter. Even the ones that are open might have slightly different hours for the holiday. This includes the store pharmacies.

The trend seems to be that although most Albertson’s stores are open on Easter, most Albertson’s Market locations are closed. But you should still call ahead to make sure.

For example, Albertsons in Fort Worth, Texas on Oakmont Blvd. will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight on Easter, and the pharmacy will be open from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. The Albertsons in Phoenix, Arizona on Tatum Blvd. will be open from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Easter, and the pharmacy is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Albertsons Market store on County Road in Odessa, Texas, is closed for the entire day on Easter Sunday. The other Albertsons Market store in Odessa is also closed on Easter. The Albertsons Market on N. Grimes in Hobbs, New Mexico is also closed on Easter, along with multiple stores in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

You can go online and check your store hours too clicking here for Albertsons or here for Albertsons Market.

If you’ve forgotten an ingredient for a meal you’re cooking or a toy you want to put in your child’s Easter basket, you might be able to run over to Albertsons and grab something on Easter Sunday. Albertsons even has a handy “We Shop & We Load” feature where you can order what you want online, drive up to the store, and wait for someone to load your groceries into your car for you. Very convenient for a busy holiday! If Albertsons is closed near you, however, there are plenty of other places you can go that will be open on Easter, including Kroger.

Some Albertsons stores really get into the Easter spirit. A store in Ridgecrest, California, for example, held an Easter Egg Hunt on March 26-March 27 that included Easter Bunny pictures and face painting.