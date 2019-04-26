‘All of My Bras Are Missing’ Facebook & Twitter Meaning

The mysterious statuses on Facebook and Twitter are back, only this time it’s not what you’re probably thinking. If you’ve been on Facebook or Twitter for long this week, you’ve probably seen someone share the status “All of my bras are missing!” or “All my bras are missing!” with no explanation. What’s the meaning of this phrase?

Well, the status being passed around doesn’t appear to be an official status attached to any charity. Rather, someone retooled a breast cancer awareness “challenge” post from 2016 and it’s now making the rounds for autism awareness. That’s why it doesn’t make a lot of sense and isn’t really connected to the topic.

Here’s an example of the original 2016 breast cancer awareness challenge. The ones with an explanation are from people complaining about the status. Here’s what the original one read:

The original version from 2016 gave 16 possible status updates for participants to choose from and post as their status without an explanation. Then every time someone liked or commented on their status, they would private message the person with the message in the screenshot above. One of the 16 options was “All of my bras are missing!”

These statuses began around 2010 with the “what color is your bra?” message where people just posted a color in their Facebook status update. The status challenge was actually not started by a charity or organization, CNN reported at the time. “It seems to have been started by a user or group of users, as opposed to an official entity,” Malorie Lucich, a Facebook spokesman, told CNN.

Now the same status is being used for autism awareness. It’s unclear how this got started.

By comparing the list above with the original 2016 Breast Cancer awareness list, you can see that someone started the statuses up again by simply taking the instructions for the 2016 challenge and changing them to be for “2019 Autism Awareness.” That’s why there’s really no connection between losing a bra and autism awareness.

Another post confirmed the same meaning to the status:

Just searching for the phrase on Twitter will show how many people are using it their too.

So if you see the phrase, just move on. Many people feel that it’s not really helping autism awareness, and it’s also essentially ripping off a breast cancer awareness challenge from a few years back.

If you really want to help with autism awareness, try sharing status updates from parents who have children with autism or from people who are on the spectrum themselves.

Or you could join a walk to raise awareness and money for autism. There’s a walk in Iowa this weekend.

World Autism Awareness Day was April 2, 2019.