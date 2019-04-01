April Fools Day 2019 – Memes & Jokes on Twitter

April Fools Day falls on the first day of the month every year, and many use it as an opportunity to prank and joke with one another. Businesses come up with wild marketing campaigns around the holiday, introducing fake products or promotions, and the internet can always be counted on to bring out a host of April Fools Day-related memes.

These are some of the best April Fools Day memes and jokes we found on Twitter this year:

sharing this skit which became an iconic meme because today is april fool's day #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/zyo2PiDPOt — Marijuannah Montana (@wallflower_isko) March 31, 2019

@wallflower_isko shared a classic scene from an April Fools Day-themed episode of Spongebob Squarepants that highlights the purity of the show’s title character and the way in which they utilize that trait for the benefit of the audience. In the scene, Spongebob serves a drink to a customer at the Krusty Krab and walks away laughing and saying “April Fools.” The customer is enraged, assuming Spongebob did something disgusting to ruin the drink and forces him to explain what he did. Laughing, Spongebob says “You asked for a COUPLE of ice cubes in your drink, and I only put in one!”

Me scrolling through my timeline on April Fools Day pic.twitter.com/rULQhLP5nA — Angela Babicz (@angelababicz) April 1, 2019

@angelababicz used a gif from the season 16 trailer of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as an April Fools Day meme. The short clip features Khloe Kardashian screaming “LIAR” at a cell phone and slamming her hand down on the counter (it is presumed that this moment, caught on camera for the reality show, has to do with the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal from earlier this year, which was heavily featured during the trailer). Along with the clip, Angela tweeted “Me scrolling through my timeline on April Fools Day.”

a fun april fools day surprise xox https://t.co/Q35wG44XBE—

Chris (Simpsons artist) (@getbentsaggy) April 01, 2019

@getbentsaggy, who is a professional cartoonist, created a cartoon that offers an absurdist “idea” for an April Fools Day prank. His meme format with these cartoons takes a kind of anti-joke approach, making a suggestion so out there you can’t help but laugh as you read it. For this meme, he wrote “a fun april fools day surprise: replace the cream in a oreo cookie with yourself to give your friend a fun filled cream surprise they will struggle to forget until the day they die.”

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Celebrities even got in on the April Fools Day fun, including NFL Patriots QB Tom Brady, who created a Twitter account just for the occasion. For his first tweet, he wrote “I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting #LFG.” The tweet was sent out less than an hour ago from the new account, and he already has 46,000 followers (the tweet currently has 31,000 likes).