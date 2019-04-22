Are Banks Open on Easter Monday 2019? Is Mail Delivered Today?

Today is the day after Easter 2019 and many businesses have resumed their normal hours, while a few places will still be off for the holiday in the U.S. The occasion is called “Easter Monday.” All federal offices and courts may still be closed and many banks are closed as well, but it’s important to check with your local branches.

As for Easter Monday, in Canada, there is no mail, public libraries are shut down and government offices are closed. Grocery stores and malls, however, are reportedly open. Many banks observe Easter Monday and remain closed as well, but you can contact your local branch to see if that’s the case.

Bank branches that are closed will re-open tomorrow on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the U.S. State offices, along with county courts and/or offices. Schools may or may not be open today, so it’s important to check with your local institutions. Most are closed for Spring Break and the Easter holiday. It is important for you to check with your specific school district. Whether the school has a website, a phone chain or a hotline to call, you should have access to this information quite easily. Some schools post closure information on their Facebook and Twitter pages as well. And, remember that private schools operate on different schedules than public schools. So, that’s good to keep in mind.

As for trash and recycling, garbage removal should be running on schedule, unless announced by your local area.

When it comes to credit union exceptions, credit unions generally close on federal holidays, so it sounds like you may be out of luck, if you are in need.

As for how to get around your bank being closed, it is still possible to conduct general banking transactions via ATM, online banking or your mobile phone. Transactions may not post online or run through until tomorrow, however. Apps and websites are running though not all normal functions may be accessed for the holiday

Remember that if you deposit a check into an ATM today, it may take until the next business day for it to process.

Easter Monday is not an official holiday in the United States, though it has been for the state of North Carolina in the USA for years. According to Journal Now, it was made an official holiday in 1935. It was chosen to be a day to “rest up” and recover from the Easter holiday. In 1988, North Carolina switched gears and made Good Friday an official holiday instead, so that the day off was easier on their businesses.