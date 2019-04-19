Can Catholics Eat Meat on Holy Saturday?

Catholics are told to abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday and on all Fridays during Lent, including Good Friday. But on Holy Saturday, Catholics are again permitted to eat the meat of warm-blooded animals. Fasting is also not required, although some Catholics may choose to continue the fast until the beginning of the Easter celebration on Sunday.

Holy Saturday marks the day that Jesus Christ laid in the tomb after he died on the cross on Good Friday. The Catholic Church encourages parishioners to reflect on whether they honored the commitments they made at the start of Lent. For example, if a Catholic vowed to read the Bible every day or spent a day each week performing acts of charity, did they live up to those promises?

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops instructs on its website, “As you prepare for the Paschal celebration of Easter, reflect on how well you have lived your Lenten commitments during this journey through the desert to the foot of the Cross.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Holy Saturday is a Day of Reflection Following the More Solemn Day That Was Good Friday

Christ died because He loves each one of us: young and old, saints and sinners, people of His time and people of our time. #HolyWeek — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 17, 2019

Holy Saturday is a day to pause and reflect, in between the solemnity of Good Friday and the celebration of Easter Sunday. On Good Friday, Catholics were told to restrict their food intake by eating just one full meal during the course of the day and to abstain from eating the meat of warm-blooded animals. Fish and foods that are made with other parts of the animal, such as eggs and milk, were permitted.

Catholics do this to honor Jesus, who gave his own flesh in order to redeem mankind from sin. Abstaining from meat is symbolic of Jesus’ body sacrifice. The Church teaches that through the crucifixion, we all can achieve eternal life in heaven. Pope Francis reiterated this message via Twitter, “Christ died because He loves each one of us: young and old, saints and sinners, people of His time and people of our time.” He added on Good Friday, “Look at the open arms of Christ crucified, and let Him save you. Contemplate His blood shed out of love and let yourself be purified by it. In this way you can be reborn.”

Holy Saturday is a bit of a breather after this solemn day. Churches typically hold a “Blessing of the Food” service, but there is not a specific Holy Saturday mass. Later during the evening, the Easter Vigil mass is held to begin the celebration of the resurrection.

Jesus Christ Was Placed In the Tomb & His Body Wrapped in Linen Cloth After He Died on the Cross

#Gospel of the Day (John 18,1-40.19,1-42)

Jesus said, "It is finished." And bowing his head, he handed over the spirit. https://t.co/c6FrHBj2Ul…/word-of-the-day/2019/04/19.html pic.twitter.com/y60F6AEDZw — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 19, 2019

So what happened on Holy Saturday? The short answer: not much. After Jesus was crucified, died and taken down from the cross, his followers would have needed to move quickly to set him inside the tomb before the start of the Sabbath. They would not have been permitted to continue preparing Jesus for his final burial on Saturday. The Gospel of Luke explains what happened:

“Now there was a man named Joseph, a member of the Council, a good and upright man, who had not consented to their decision and action. He came from the Judean town of Arimathea, and he himself was waiting for the kingdom of God. Going to Pilate, he asked for Jesus’ body. Then he took it down, wrapped it in linen cloth and placed it in a tomb cut in the rock, one in which no one had yet been laid. It was Preparation Day, and the Sabbath was about to begin. The women who had come with Jesus from Galilee followed Joseph and saw the tomb and how his body was laid in it. Then they went home and prepared spices and perfumes. But they rested on the Sabbath in obedience to the commandment.”

The Gospel of Mark identifies the women as Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of Joseph. The Gospel of John says that a second man was there to help Joseph wrap Jesus’ body with linens and spices.

“[Joseph] was accompanied by Nicodemus, the man who earlier had visited Jesus at night. Nicodemus brought a mixture of myrrh and aloes, about seventy-five pounds. Taking Jesus’ body, the two of them wrapped it, with the spices, in strips of linen. This was in accordance with Jewish burial customs.”

READ NEXT: What is Good Friday & Why do Catholics Celebrate It?