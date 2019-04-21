Are Cheesecake Factory & Bonefish Open on Easter Sunday 2019? Menus, Hours & Deals

This year, Easter falls on April 21. A number of restaurant chains are offering Easter specials and deals, inviting customers who celebrate the holiday and those who don’t into their establishments for meals on Easter Sunday. If you do not have Easter lunch or dinner plans or are looking for a hassle-free option, restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory and Bonefish Grill will be open for take out or dine in.

If you are interested in having an Easter meal at The Cheesecake Factory or Bonefish Grill, this is what you should know about their hours and current specials:

The Cheesecake Factory

We always decorate our #Easter eggs with hollandaise sauce then carry them around in one of those cute handmade fried chicken and waffle baskets. pic.twitter.com/CbmYJHigSB — The Cheesecake Factory 🍰 (@Cheesecake) April 21, 2019

According to their website location finder, The Cheesecake Factory restaurants should be open nationwide on Easter. They are not offering an Easter special meal, but they do serve brunch on Sundays from 10am until 2pm. If you are interested in eating at Cheesecake Factory on Easter or picking up a cheesecake to bring to your Easter dinner, you can use their online store locator found here.

If you would rather eat at home, they offer the option to order a takeout meal online to pick up at your local Cheesecake Factory. For online ordering and takeout, go to their website. In addition, through Sunday, April 21, you can use promo code “SPRINGTREAT” for a free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with a DoorDash purchase os $30 or more.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill does not appear to have any Easter specials, but their locations across the country will be open for Sunday Brunch on Easter. Their extensive brunch menu is popular amongst customers, and includes items such as Crème Brûlée French Toast and a Half-Pound Wagyu Beef & Egg Burger; they also serve brunch cocktails.

Furthermore, tonight’s specials include Shrimp Caprese Dip, Saigon Sea Scallops and Shrimp, and Chocolate Lava Cake. For a complete list of their current specials, click here.

To find your nearest Bonefish Grill and book a reservation, click here for their store directory. If you are a regular at Bonefish Grill, consider joining their “Bonefish Grill Insider” reward program and email subscription, which gives you 50% off your order every 4th time you visit one of the chain’s restaurants.