Are CVS & Walgreens Open on Easter Sunday 2019?

It’s Easter Sunday 2019, but not everything is closed. If you’re wondering whether or not convenience stores like CVS and Walgreens are open, TIME has reported that Walgreens is open, while most CVS locations are open as well. When it comes to your pharmacy hours or options at these stores, they are most likely closed. Over-the-counter medicines are still available for purchase in the stores. And, CVS pharmacies that are within Target stores, are no exception. Target stores are closed on Easter so nothing inside them will be open.

Since hours can vary depending on the store locations, you should call your local Walgreens or CVS stores to find out exactly what parts of the stores are open. In addition, some stores may have shortened hours for the holiday.

If you are looking for some last-minute Easter candy, basket items or decor, both Walgreens and CVS is a good way to go, provided your local store hasn’t been cleaned out of everything yet. When it comes to Easter sales at Walgreens, there is a ton of candy on sale, as well as Easter egg decorating kits, holiday cards, Easter baskets, and other miscellaneous items.

At CVS, there are still Easter gifts and cards available too. CVS is also offering some same-day delivery options online for Easter gifts, as the company website states, “Shop Easter gifts and get FREE delivery within an hour on Instacart orders $35+! With code CVSSPRING.”

While most restaurants are open on Easter Sunday, some things that are not open today include post offices, banks, and the stock market. Many state liquor stores are closed as well, but it depends on which state you live in.

If you would like to go out to eat today but are keeping things more casual, most of your favorite chain restaurants should be open. Restaurants definitely open for the holiday include Applebee’s, Boston Market, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, IHOP, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, Red Lobster, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Golden Corral, Outback Steakhouse, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Waffle House, White Castle, Bob Evans, and Ruby Tuesday. There are also some upscale chains that are open, like Morton’s, which is a steakhouse.

For those who aren’t into chain restaurants, some mom-and-pop places and local restaurants may closed today, while there are many that remain open, so be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location so that you don’t waste your time driving to a restaurant that may be closed for the holiday. Some feature special buffets or menus for the holiday or open up at special times. Because brunch is big for the Easter holiday, some restaurants open up for brunch hours.