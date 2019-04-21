Is Dominos & Pizza Hut Open or Closed on Easter Sunday, 2019?

It’s Easter morning, and you might be looking for a quick snack or slice of pizza before heading over to celebrate the holiday with family and friends later on in the day. If you don’t have your meals planned for the day, and are looking for some last-minute dining options, both Dominos and Pizza Hut have you covered.

Pizza Hut will have limited hours on Easter Sunday, according to their Facebook page. “Easter Opening Hours – all stores close at 10pm Thursday and Sunday. Normal hours Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Monday,” the post reads. The pizza chain is usually open until midnight, or later on weekends.

Dominos Pizza hasn’t announced any limited or closed hours for Easter, although that could change. Dominos is usually open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later. Also, various locations might have different hours, depending on the location. You can look up your local Dominos hours by clicking here, and Pizza Hut here.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Dominos and Pizza Hut restaurants are open on the following holidays:

– New Year’s Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

– Valentine’s Day

– Presidents Day

– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

– St. Patrick’s Day

– Good Friday

– Easter Sunday

– Easter Monday

– Cinco de Mayo

– Mother’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Father’s Day

– Independence Day (4th of July)

– Labor Day

– Columbus Day

– Halloween

– Veterans Day

– Thanksgiving Day

– Black Friday

– Christmas Eve

– Day After Christmas (Dec. 26)

– New Year’s Eve

It looks like the only holiday that both restaurants are closed early for is Christmas Day every year, although the hours on each of the above holidays are subject to change.

Both pizza joints specialize in pizza, wings, pasta and breadsticks, as well as a few desserts such as cinnamon sticks, Hershey’s chocolate brownies, cookie cakes and bread twists. The store also offers a variety of sodas to choose from, and Pizza Hut has started its own line of calzones.

“At Pizza Hut, we don’t just make pizza. We make people happy,” Pizza Hut’s website states. “Pizza Hut was built on the belief that pizza night should be special, and we carry that belief into everything we do. With more than 60 years of experience under our belts, we understand how to best serve our customers through tried and true service principles: We create food we’re proud to serve and deliver it fast, with a smile.”

Dominos has a similar story, and opened their first store in 1960. Since then, the store has patented insulated bags to keep pizzas oven-hot during delivery, created an extra-sturdy pizza box to avoid moisture buildup on pizzas, and even invented a 3 dimensional car-top sign, which is “currently used by a variety of industries, including taxis and driving schools.”

If you aren’t craving pizza, wings or breadsticks, there are plenty of other restaurants that are open on Easter Sunday. A few dine-in restaurants include Applebee’s, Denny’s, IHOP, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, P.F. Cheng’s, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, and more. Fast-food restaurants open for the day include Taco Bell, Shake Shack, Subway, White Castle, Sonic, and Panera Bread. Starbucks is also open for the holiday, although all of the restaurants listed above may have limited hours, depending on your location.

If chain restaurants and fast food isn’t not your thing, make sure to check out some of the local, independent restaurants or mom-and-pop diners in your community.

